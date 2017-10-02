Sections
Nightly News
MSNBC
Meet the Press
Dateline
Today
Search
Search
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Email page link
Secondary Navigation
Sections
U.S.
Politics
World
Local
Business
Health
Investigations
Lifestyle
Pop Culture
Science
Tech
Sports
Weather
TV
Nightly News
Meet The Press
Dateline
Today
Featured
Mach
Better
NBC Left Field
Asian America
Latino
NBCBLK
NBC Out
Your Business
Top Ongoing
Las Vegas Shooting
Puerto Rico Crisis
Multimedia
Video
Photo
More From NBC
Sports
CNBC
MSNBC.com
NBC.com
NBC Learn
Re/Code
Peacock Productions
Next Steps for Vets
Parent Toolkit
NBC News works best with JavaScript turned on
Feedback
Follow on Twitter
A Twitter List by NBCNews
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement
Top stories
Courtesy Heather Melton
A Nurse, a Fisherman, a Mom: Tributes to Las Vegas Victims
Las Vegas Shooting
A Nurse, a Fisherman, a Mom: Tributes to Las Vegas Victims
Las Vegas Shooting
Trump, in Puerto Rico, Praises Response to Hurricane
White House
Tom Petty, Rock Craftsman Admired for Four Decades, Dies
Music
Video
When Tom Petty Fought to Make His Album Cheaper
Celebrity
Jimmy Kimmel Takes On Washington After Las Vegas Massacre
Las Vegas Shooting
advertisement
Trump: Las Vegas Shooter 'Sick' and 'Demented Man'
Las Vegas Shooting
Primary Positioning: 2020 Democrats Target Guns
Las Vegas Shooting
High Risk, and Drama, If Sen. Menendez Takes the Stand
Congress
Scaramucci, Media Mogul? Not Exactly.
U.S. news
Video
What Life Sounds Like for Some 50 Million Americans With Tinnitus
News
Video
What Life Sounds Like for Some 50 Million Americans With Tinnitus
News
Gravitational Wave Works Wins Physics Nobel
Science News
Final Report Laments 'Unacceptable' Failure on Missing Jet
Missing Jet
GM Is Going 100 Percent Electric, Will Ditch Combustion Engine
Autos
Las Vegas Shooter's Father Was on FBI's 'Most Wanted'
Las Vegas Shooting