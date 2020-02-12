Following N.H. win, Sanders vows party unity and 'the beginning of the end for Donald Trump' Sanders, who NBC News has projected as the winner of tonight’s New Hampshire primary, thanked a crowd of supporters and pledged to unite the Democratic Party to defeat President Donald Trump in November. Sanders, mentioning Buttigieg , Klobuchar, Biden and Warren by name, offered his “gratitude and respect” to his competitors, before vowing party unity. “We are going to unite together and defeat the most dangerous president of the modern history of this country,” he told a crowd at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester. Sanders declares victory in New Hampshire primary Feb. 12, 2020 08:31 Sanders, citing a "popular vote" victory in Iowa and "the victory here tonight," turned his attention to the contests in Nevada and South Carolina later this month. "We’re going to win those states as well," he said. He also thanked "the people of New Hampshire for a great victory tonight," including "the thousands of volunteers" in the state "who knocked on doors in the rain, in the snow and the cold." "Let me say tonight that this victory here is the beginning of the end for Donald Trump," Sanders said. Share this -







NBC News Exit Poll: Buttigieg's strength with most demographic groups boosts him to second place in New Hampshire Pete Buttigieg did not have any breakout groups in the New Hampshire Democratic primary Tuesday, but his across-the-board strength was enough to propel him to a close second-place finish. According to the NBC News Exit Poll, Buttigieg was the favored candidate among Democrats who said that the candidate's age was an important factor in their vote, as well as those who earn more than $100,000. The former Navy intelligence officer also was the first choice of voters who said that foreign policy was the most important issue in their vote, as well as voters who prioritized beating Donald Trump over picking a candidate who agreed with them on issues. Buttigieg's key strength, though, was being a consistent performer across nearly all demographic groups. His 23 percent support among college graduates put him right behind Amy Klobuchar and Bernie Sanders, and he placed second behind Sanders among those without a college degree. Buttigieg also placed a close second behind Klobuchar among voters age 45 and over. And Buttigieg beat out the field among women voters by a narrow margin and placed second behind Sanders among men.







Buttigieg thanks supporters as campaign turns attention to next contests Former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg addressed supporters in New Hampshire after he narrowly lost tonight's primary to Bernie Sanders, according to an NBC News projection. Buttigieg thanked voters who turned out for him and enthusiastically previewed the upcoming contests in Nevada and South Carolina. "You asserted that famous independent streak and thanks to you, a campaign that some said shouldn't be at all, has shown that we are here to stay," Sanders told a cheering crowd inside the Nashua Community College gymnasium. "So many of you turned out. Die-hard Democrats, independents unwilling to stay on the sidelines, and even some newly former Republicans, ready to vote for something new," he added. Buttigieg said he congratulated Sanders on his "strong showing" before announcing that his campaign now "moves on" to Nevada, South Carolina and "to communities across our country." "And we will welcome new allies to our movement at every step," he said.







NBC News Exit Poll: Sanders wins New Hampshire with support from young, liberal and financially insecure voters Bernie Sanders is projected to win the New Hampshire Democratic presidential primary, riding a wave of support from young voters and those placing themselves at the most progressive end of the political spectrum. He also ran strongly among financially fragile Democrats and among voters who made up their minds long before the 2020 primary season began in January, results from the NBC News Exit Poll show. Among New Hampshire Democrats ages 18 to 29, Sanders dominated. He garnered more than half of their votes, leaving his closest rival, Pete Buttigieg, far behind in this group. Sanders, a self-described democratic socialist, also easily prevailed among voters describing themselves as "very liberal." He got 51 percent of their votes, far ahead of progressive rival Elizabeth Warren, who finished a distant second in this group with 18 percent. Reflecting the Vermont senator's pledge to expand the social safety net, Sanders also established a clear lead among those who said their family was falling behind financially. This was a relatively small share of voters: only 12 percent of New Hampshire Democrats were in this group. Finally, Sanders — who won the New Hampshire primary with 60 percent of the vote in 2016 — did particularly well among Democrats who reached their decision before January, winning 46 percent of their votes.







Bernie Sanders wins the New Hampshire Democratic primary Bernie Sanders has won the New Hampshire Democratic primary by a margin of about 4,000 votes, or less than 2 percentage points, over Pete Buttigieg, according to an NBC News projection. Sanders, who represents neighboring Vermont, had been leading in the polls so his victory isn't a surprise. Amy Klobuchar appeared to be holding third place.







NBC News Exit Poll: Amy Klobuchar leaps to top tier with support of older, moderate voters who want to unite country Amy Klobuchar, who just two weeks ago was lodged far behind better-known candidates in national polls of Democrats, has catapulted into the top tier of contenders for the party's nomination with her strong finish in the New Hampshire presidential primary. NBC News has projected that Klobuchar will place among the top three candidates in Tuesday contest. In New Hampshire, Klobuchar particularly appealed to older voters, religious voters, those who are middle-of-the-road politically and voters who want the next president to unite the country, according to the NBC News Exit Poll of the state's Democratic primary voters. The poll found: Klobuchar is the clear favorite of New Hampshire Democrats ages 65 and older, winning 32 percent of their votes.

She is most favored among voters who say that the ability to unite the country is the most important quality they seek in a presidential candidate.

Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg share the lead among moderate Democrats.

And Klobuchar enjoys a wide lead among those attending religious services at least one per week, garnering the support of 27 percent of this group. Share this -







NBC News Exit Poll: Young New Hampshire Democrats vote for Sanders; older voters choose Klobuchar and Buttigieg Bernie Sanders is the clear favorite of younger voters in Tuesday's New Hampshire Democratic presidential primary, results from the NBC News Exit Poll show. He received support from more than 40 percent of those ages 18 to 44, with Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar trailing far behind. But among those ages 45 or older, Klobuchar holds a slim lead over Buttigieg, followed by Sanders. Voters 45 and older accounted for about two-thirds of Tuesday's Democratic voters in New Hampshire, the exit poll found.







'Hello, America!': Klobuchar speaks as results have her poised for strong finish Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota addressed the nation on Tuesday as the partial results from New Hampshire's showed her surprisingly strong performance in the state. With 65 percent of the vote in, Klobuchar had 20 percent of the voting, trailing only Bernie Sanders, who had 26.3 percent, and Pete Buttigieg, who had 24 percent. She was leading both a fellow senator, Elizabeth Warren, and Joe Biden. "Hello America, I'm Amy Klobuchar and I will beat Donald Trump," she told a cheering crowd of supporters. "My heart is full tonight. While there are still ballots to count. We have beaten the odds every step of the way." The Minnesota senator had been trailing behind her party's front-runners in polls for months. "Tonight in New Hampshire, as everyone had counted us out, even a week ago — thank you pundits — I came back and we delivered," she told her crowd. "I never give up, but my story is nothing compared to the resilience that I have seen all over this country."






