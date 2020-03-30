Ford and GE team up to produce 50,000 ventilators by July

Ford and GE Healthcare will work together to produce 50,000 ventilators by July, the companies announced in a joint statement Monday.

The ventilators will be produced by 500 paid volunteers represented by the United Auto Workers labor union, at Ford's Rawsonville plant in Michigan.

The machines will be produced from Florida-based Airborn Corp.’s design, and will address the needs of most COVID-19 patients.

Ventilator production will begin the week of April 20 and eventually ramp up to an output of around 7,200 ventilators per week.

“Our deep understanding of the health care industry with Ford’s supply chain and production expertise will help meet the unprecedented demand for medical equipment. We continue to be encouraged by how quickly companies are coming together in innovative ways to address this collective challenge," said GE Healthcare President and CEO Kieran Murphy in a statement.