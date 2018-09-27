Ford: Here's why Kavanaugh's alleged attack is seared into my memory

Ford taps into her psychology background to explain why she's so sure it was Kavanaugh that attacked her.

Feinstein asked, "How are you so sure that it was he?"

Ford: "The way that I'm sure I'm talking to you right now, it's just basic memory functions, and also just the level of norepinephrine and epinephrine in the brain that sort of, as you know, that neurotransmitter encodes memories into the hippocampus so that trauma-related experience is locked there so other memories just drift."