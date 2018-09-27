Ford takes her seat, and Grassley begins with a lament

After Ford took her seat, Chairman Grassley, a Republican from Iowa, opened the hearing with a complaint about the timing.

"I intend today's hearing to be safe, comfortable, and dignified for both witnesses," he said. But, he adds, "I lament how this hearing has come about."

As Grassley spoke, Ford at first looked straight ahead, and then, down at papers in front of her. She exchanged a few comments with her lawyers, seated around her.

Ford was largely expressionless as Grassley continued his statement, but nodded when Grassley said, "Sadly, the allegations were leaked to the press."