Ford's attorney objects to one of Mitchell's questions

Ford's attorney objected to Mitchell asking a question about whether Ford spoke with her lawyer or anyone else about GOP committee members or staffers coming to California to talk to her about her allegations.

Mitchell: "Was it communicated to you by your counsel or someone else that the committee had asked to interview you and that they had offered to come out to California to do so?"

Ford's attorney: "We’re going to object to any privileged conversations between counsel and Dr. Ford."

After crosstalk, Ford directly tells Grassley: "I just appreciate that you did offer that, I wasn't clear on what the offer was, if you were going to come out to see me and I would have happily hosted you and been happy to speak with you out there. It wasn't clear to me that was the case."