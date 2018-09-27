Ford's lawyers push back at Mitchell on polygraph questions

Who paid for the polygraph?

After the break, Mitchell, on behalf of GOP senators, asked questions about Ford's financial arrangements, including multiple queries about who paid for the polygraph examination she submitted.

One of Ford's lawyers, Debra Katz, immediately chimed in: "Let me put an end to this mystery. Her lawyers paid for this polygraph."

Her other attorney, Michael Bromwich, grabbed the mic.

"As is routine," he said.

"As is routine," Katz repeated.

Ford then said she is not sure if she would eventually reimburse the cost.