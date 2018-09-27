Ford's lawyers say they are representing her pro bono

A visibly upset Brett Kavanaugh delivered a defiant opening statement in which he said allegations made against him have "permanently destroyed" his family and his name.

He also charged that his confirmation process had “become a national disgrace.”

“You have replaced advise and consent with search and destroy,” Kavanaugh, his face twisted with emotion at times, said, referring to the Senate’s role in overseeing a confirmation process of a Supreme Court nominee.

“This confirmation process has become a national disgrace,” he said, calling accusations made against him a “calculated and orchestrated political hit” that resulted from “pent up anger” resulting from the results of the 2016 election.

He said the movement against him was the product of a “frenzy on the left” and cited “revenge” from people who had supported “the Clintons.”

At another point, Kavanaugh, struggling to hold back tears, explained how the ordeal had affected his family, especially his 10-year-old daughter Liza.