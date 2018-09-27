Ford's testimony is harrowing. Should Democratic senators get out of the way?

Ford's harrowing testimony about the alleged attack has been so compelling that Democratic senators could risk diluting the power of her story with anything they say at this hearing.

What could possibly be more compelling than Ford's own words?

"I was pushed onto the bed, then Brett got on top of me. He began running his hands over my body. … His weight was heavy… Brett groped me and tried to take off my clothes. He had a hard time because he was very inebriated. ... I believed he was going to rape me. I tried to yell for help. When I did, Brett put his hand over my mouth. … (I thought) Brett was accidentally going to kill me. (Kavanaugh and Judge were laughing) ... They seemed to be having a very good time."

It makes no sense at all for Democrats to speak, other than to intervene on her behalf if the Republican questioning gets too aggressive.