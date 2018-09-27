Ford's voice breaks as she emotionally describes alleged assault

Christine Blasey Ford's voice broke repeatedly as she began her testimony, seeming on the verge of tears as she worked her way through her statement.

She told the committee she was "terrified" to be there today.

"I don’t have all the answers, and I don’t remember as much as I would like to," Ford said, her voice cracking. "But the details about that night that bring me here today are ones I will never forget. They have been seared into my memory and have haunted me episodically as an adult."