Former Canadian PM Mulroney: 'No occupant of the Oval Office was more courageous, more principled and more honorable'

Former Canadian prime minister Brian Mulroney paid tribute to his friend George H.W. Bush, as a "gentleman" and "a genuine leader."

"I believe it will be said that in the life of this country...no occupant of the Oval Office was more courageous, more principled and more honorable than George Herbert Walker Bush," he said.

Mulroney, who was a fellow world leader with Bush from 1989 to 1993, delivered the second eulogy at the funeral for the 41st president at the Washington National Cathedral on Wednesday.

He spoke of the former president's humor. After a particularly long speech from the prime minister of Iceland at one event, Mulroney said Bush walked over and said: "Brian, I've just learned the fundamental principle of foreign affairs."

"What's that, George?" Mulroney responded.

"The smaller the country, the longer the speech," Bush said.

Mulroney also reflected on Bush's leadership in guiding through important environmental legislation that impacted the United States and the world.

"And let me tell you that when George Bush was president of the United States of America, every single head of government in the world knew that they were dealing with a gentleman," he said. "A genuine leader. One who was distinguished, resolute and brave."

Mulroney spoke emotionally while remembering a visit with the Bush family at their home in Kennebunkport, Maine where Bush reflected on how satisfied he was with his life and family.

“There are wooden ships. There are sailing ships. There are ships that sail the sea," he said. "But the best ships are friendships, and may they always be.”