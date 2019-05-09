Former CIA officer Valerie Plame running for House in New Mexico

WASHINGTON — Former CIA officer Valerie Plame, whose undercover status was leaked during the early years of former President George W. Bush's administration, is running for Congress in New Mexico.

Plame announced her bid for the seat being vacated by Democratic Rep. Ben Ray Luján's Senate bid, arguing that her run is part of extending her service that was "cut short by partisan politics" when her cover was blown in 2003.

"My career in the CIA was cut short by partisan politics, but I’m not done serving our country. We need more people in Congress with the courage to stand up for what’s right," she said in a statement.

"It’s why I couldn’t be prouder than to have the chance to represent my friends and neighbors of Northern New Mexico. I will work as hard defending my fellow New Mexicans in Washington as I did defending our country from nuclear threats.”

A handful of other Democrats have discussed running in a district that leans heavily in favor of the Democrats—2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton won the district by 15 points in 2016.

Plame was a covert CIA officer who worked on counter-proliferation issues as the Bush administration was looking into whether Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein was working toward developing nuclear weapons.

Shortly after Plame's husband, diplomat Joe Wilson, wrote a New York Times column where he argued the "intelligence related to Iraq's nuclear weapons program was twisted to exaggerate the Iraqi threat," Plame's identity was outed in a Washington Post story.

A former State Department official eventually admitted to leaking her name to the media, and Scooter Libby, then-Vice President Dick Cheney's chief of staff, was convicted for lying to investigators.

President Trump pardoned Libby last year.