Former DCCC chairman to run for Senate in New Mexico

WASHINGTON —New Mexico Democratic Rep. Ben Ray Luján announced Monday that he's running for Senate, a move made fresh off the heels of his successful 2018 at the helm of the Democratic effort to win back the House.

Luján jumped into the race in a video posted to social media, a move that had been expected since New Mexico Democratic Sen. Tom Udall announced his retirement last week. He put his success chairing the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, as well as his roots in the state, front and center in his announcement.

"We stood side-by-side as I led the effort to win back the House so we could lower prescription drug prices, lower health care costs, fight for clean air and clean water, restore voting rights and equal rights and build a brighter future for our kids," he said.

"But to move forward, we've got to fix the Senate, where Mitch McConnell stands in the way of progress."

Luján has been in Congress since 2009 and represents the Santa Fe area. He led the DCCC during the past two cycles and was tapped to be the assistant Speaker after the 2018 election.

But he may not have the field all to himself, as other Democrats reportedly eye a bid. While Attorney General Hector Balderas announced Thursday he would not run, Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver is seen as a possible candidate with statewide electoral experience.

Luján also may end up running against one of the Democrats he helped to elevate to the House last year—New Mexico Democratic Rep. Deb Haaland tweeted last week that she's giving the race "a lot of thought and consideration," while some Democrats have pointed to fellow freshman New Mexico Rep. Xochitl Torres-Small as a possible candidate too.