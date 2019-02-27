Former DNC chair Wasserman Schultz questions Cohen

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz — the Democratic National Committee chairwoman in 2016 when the committee was hacked — had the chance to question Cohen, who said in his testimony that Trump and longtime associate Roger Stone had discussed the email dump before the 2016 Democratic National Convention.

Cohen told Schultz -- who resigned as DNC chair in the wake of the hacked email dump -- that he believed Trump would have it in him to collude with a foreign power like Russia to win the election. Cohen said Trump would want to "win at all costs," although he could not independently confirm that any collusion actually took place.

As NBC News' Mike Memoli noted, House Oversight Chairman Elijah Cummings let Wasserman Schultz speak out of turn, allowing the former DNC chairwoman to ask her questions earlier than more senior members of the panel.

Kurt Bardella, former spokesman for the House Oversight Committee under Republicans, told NBC News he thought Wasserman Schultz's line of questioning was "very precise and effective."

"It laid the ground work to have Ivanka, Don Jr., Eric and Jared be a part of future hearings, depositions [and] investigations," Bardella, who has disavowed the GOP, said.