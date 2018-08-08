Former Manafort accountant fired by firm: report

The government says it intends to call eight more witnesses and are still on track to rest their case by the end of Friday.
Prosecutor Uzo Asonye said he expects each witness to take under an hour.
Court resumes 9:30 a.m. Thursday.
Cindy Laporta, Manafort's former accountant who testified in federal court that she helped Gates falsify tax and bank documents, has been let go from the Virginia firm where she worked, Bloomberg reported yesterday.
In a statement, the firm, Kositzka, Wicks & Co., said it was "shocked" by her testimony, and told Bloomberg in a follow up email, "She is no longer worker here."
The FBI forensic accountant had compiled a chart, shown to the jury Wednesday, that compared income reported in Manafort's Foreign Agents Registration Act filings to his company's income documented on general ledgers, bank records and tax returns.
In February 2012, for example, $950,000 was reported in a FARA filing. But DMP — the company of which Manafort is listed at the sole owner — documented $450,000 in reported income, and a loan for $1.5 million.
Also in November 2012, a line item showed $4,399,500 reported received in a FARA filing. But the DMP general ledger showed only $1.1 million in reported income.
Prosecutor Andres has finished his direct questioning of Magionis. Cross is next.
FBI forensic accountant Morgan Magionos testified that between 2010 and 2013, $65 million was deposited into foreign accounts owned by Paul Manafort. In essence, she provided documentation for one of the government's key allegations: That Manafort hid over $60 million from the government overseas.
The jury was shown charts that compiled numbers that Magionos traced from foreign accounts to vendors in the US. They were also shown emails where Manafort directed these wires. Magionos testified that over $330,000 of foreign funds was used to pay invoices at House of Bijan, a fine men's clothier. $490,000 of foreign money was used to pay for rugs at J & J Oriental Rugs in Alexandria, Va. The vendor that received the most foreign money was SP&C, a home contractor. SP&C was wired over $3.5 million from foreign bank accounts between 2010 and 2014.
In all, Magionos testified that between 2010 and 2014, Manafort spent $15,571,046 in foreign money on vendors in the U.S. for suits, home improvement, landscaping and more.
The prosecution also published for the jury flow charts that tracked foreign bank account funds as they were funneled into the U.S. to pay for three properties. In one case, the chart showed that Manafort purchased a New York City property for $2.85 million, but used $2.65 million in foreign money.
In total, the charts demonstrated that Manafort used over $5.7 million in foreign bank funds to pay for the purchase of three homes in 2012.
Magionos, the FBI forensic accountant, testified that she traced payments to the United States by going through invoices, vendors, contracts, agreements, title records on real estate holdings and other documents. She said the client for all of them was "Mr. Manafort."
Andres, the prosecutor, also asked Magionos if she identified email correspondence related to the wire transfers, to which she said yes.
In one email exchange between Paul Manafort and Marc Baldinger, a Florida hedge fund manager, referencing wire instructions, Manafort writes, "They should be in your account today."
Magionos testified that she also traced payments to Alan Couture, the custom clothier detailed last week, from Cyprus and the Grenadines. She created an invoice and payment activity chart, which was presented to the jury. It listed accounts, dates and amounts for invoices and payments. Andres asked her to highlight an invoice on August 30, 2010 for $32,5000. Andres then showed a receipt from Marfin Laiki bank in Cyprus for a wire transfer to Alan Couture for the same amount.
Andres also showed an August 12, 2010 email from Manafort to his law firm with the subject line "wire transfers from Leviathan account." In the email, Manafort requested five transfers, one of which was for $32,500 to Alan Couture.
In total, Magionos's chart of Manafort-linked foreign entities — entered as an exhibit — showed $748,464.59 was paid from foreign accounts to Alan Couture. Total payments to Alan Couture came to over a million. She said the difference came from domestic accounts.
Magionos also created a chart for payments and invoices to Big Picture Solutions, a Florida vendor. The chart included dates, invoice numbers and amounts, as well as which accounts made payments and when. Her chart showed $2,249,261.91 in total payments to Big Picture Solutions. Of that, $1,661,201 came from foreign accounts. The remainder came from domestic accounts.
As lawyers conferred during a bench conference, Manafort seems to look upward toward Gates, his longtime business partner who has testified against him.
Before the jury was brought in the courtroom ahead of FBI forensic accountant Morgan Magionos' testimony, Judge T.S. Ellis heard arguments from defense counsel.
Defense attorney Richard Westling objected to some of the FBI compilation charts and tables that showed how much money Manafort spent on vendors, saying that the court had already heard testimony about them. Prosecutor Greg Andres said that they were referenced during vendor testimony, but that Ellis had told the vendors not to testify to these charts, since it was the FBI that made them.
Ellis overruled the objection, but said that defense could exercise it when prosecution moved to enter these charts. He implored the prosecution to "sharply focus" their testimony.
"Judges should be patient," Ellis said. "They made a mistake when they confirmed me because I'm not very patient."
Rick Gates, the prosecution's star witness, has stepped down from the witness stand.
But before that happened, prosecutor Greg Andres, upon redirect, asked Rick Gates about his extramarital affair, revealed yesterday as part of the defense's cross-examination. Gates said that it happened over 10 years ago, that it lasted five months, and that he told his wife about it. He also said that he told Paul Manafort and that he was supportive.
"Did Mr. Manafort fire you?" Andres asked. "No," Gates answered.
Andres also asked Gates if special counsel Robert Mueller told him to do anything during their preparation sessions. "They told me to tell the truth," Gates said.
Andres asked Gates, "Is there any doubt that if you lied, the special counsel will rip up your plea agreement?”
“No doubt at all,” Gates answered.
After that, Downing, in his re-cross, cited Andres saying moments ago that if Gates lied, Mueller could “rip up” Gates’s plea agreement.
“Do you recall telling the special counsel that you had four extra marital affairs?” Downing said.
Andres objected, and attorneys for both sides went into a bench conference.
After the bench conference, Downing told Gates that his "secret life" spanned over a period of time, to which Gates said, “I’ve made many mistakes over many years.”
Downing did not return to his previous question about Gates’s alleged affairs.
Court is now on recess until 11:45 a.m. Judge T.S. Ellis wants to consider whether the FBI forensic accountant, who is next to testify, can read Manafort’s emails aloud.
Cross examination finished after just 10 minutes Wednesday morning.
Defense attorney Kevin Downing asked Richard Gates about a July 2014 interview with the FBI related to Viktor Yanukovych. Gates testified that he and Manafort met before their separate interviews and that Manafort had instructed Gates to "be open" about the accounts. Gates also said that he believes Manafort was truthful in his interview as well.
Downing also asked Gates about collection efforts related to a 2014 Ukrainian parliamentary election that DMP did work on. Gates testified that those collection efforts continued into 2016 and that the outstanding money totaled $2.4 million.
Lastly, Downing asked Gates if he was aware that Manafort's net worth was $20 million. Gates said he did not know, but he estimated it to be somewhere between $6 million to $10 million.
Redirect is ongoing. Prosecutor Greg Andres estimated that it would take less than 30 minutes.
Good morning. We've back with updates from Manafort's federal fraud trial on Wednesday, Day 7.
Walking into the courthouse this morning, Manafort's attorney, Kevin Downing, told reporters he was ready to resume cross-examination of prosecution star witness Rick Gates, and that his team was feeling good.