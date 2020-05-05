Former Olympian Jenny Thompson joins the fight against COVID-19

As the number of cases continued to increase, Thompson became concerned about the lack of personal protective equipment needed in order to keep medical professionals safe while treating patients.
Two of her former Stanford swimming teammates, Gabrielle Rose and Lea Maurer, created a GoFundMe page to help raise money for Thompson and her colleagues; the page raised almost $11,000.
“I just was so touched by the outpouring of support, from friends and family, the swimming community, even people I didn’t know," Thompson told Team USA. "It brought me a feeling that this is a crisis, but all of these people have my back.”
Thompson won eight gold, three silver and one bronze over the course of her four Olympic appearances.
Federal judge rules New York must hold June primary election canceled over coronavirus risks
A federal judge ordered Tuesday that New York state hold its Democratic primary in June, which was canceled over coronavirus concerns, which places Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and other former 2020 candidates back on the ballot.
U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres of Manhattan ruled in favor of the law team representing businessman Andrew Yang, who dropped out of the Democratic primary in early February.
Yang’s lawyers brought the lawsuit against the New York State Board of Elections late last month after the board canceled the state’s primary, which already had been postponed two months. Citing coronavirus concerns, the board stripped Sanders' name from the June 23 presidential primary ballot after he dropped out — effectively canceling the primary and making former Vice President Joe Biden the winner.
Dozens of states have postponed their primaries or moved to mail-in or drive-by voting as the pandemic has upended the 2020 election cycle. Some states, however, have gone forward with their usual in-person voting. Wisconsin, for instance, held its April 7 primary with in-person voting after Republicans blocked efforts to move to mail-in ballots, and several cases of the coronavirus have been linked to those who went out to vote.
The patient reunited with his wife as dozens of staff members applauded and held signs that said, "Mount Nittany Medical Center Will Miss You" and "Wish You All The Best." The scene was captured in a video released by the hospital this week.
The man, whose name was not released, had been hospitalized for 31 days. He had been on a ventilator and in a coma for two weeks. Four days after being removed from the ventilator, he was able to sit up and breathe on his own.
“I can’t thank all of the doctors and nurses at the hospital enough. I appreciate them so much,” his wife of 46 years said in a statement. “I’ve always believed in miracles, but I’d never had one in my life until now.”
Pennsylvania has had more than 52,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus, according to NBC News' count.
According to a new poll, 78 percent of Americans are uncomfortable with going out to eat, while 56 percent say they’re comfortable with going to a grocery story. Most believe gyms, theaters and barber shops should not yet be allowed to reopen.
Share this -
Dartunorro Clark
3h ago / 11:46 PM UTC
'There'll be more death': Trump says it's time to reopen country despite fears of coronavirus rebound
President Donald Trump said Tuesday “there’ll be more death” related to the coronavirus pandemic as a growing number of states move to slowly relax their stay-at-home mandates in the coming months.
"It's possible there will be some because you won't be locked into an apartment or a house or whatever it is," Trump told ABC News in an exclusive interview while visiting a mask-making factory in Arizona. "But at the same time, we're going to practice social distancing, we're going to be washing hands, we're going to be doing a lot of the things that we've learned to do over the last period of time.”
Trump has faced mounting criticism, largely from Democrats, about hastily moving to reopen the country as new coronavirus cases emerge in some areas and states, such as Georgia and Texas, move to reopen as cases appear to stabilize. Public health experts have also warned that reopening too soon could lead to more death and economic damage.
In the interview, Trump claimed that the virus is going “to pass” without a vaccine.
Rand Paul defends not wearing mask, claims 'immunity' to COVID-19. Experts say he can't be so sure.
Sen. Rand Paul, the only senator known to have contracted COVID-19, defended his decision not to wear a mask on Capitol Hill Tuesday, citing his "immunity" to a disease top scientists are still trying to understand.
“I have immunity. I’ve already had the virus, so I can’t get it again and I can’t give it to anybody,” Paul, R-Ky., told reporters, referring to his March diagnosis. “I can’t get it again, nor can I transmit. So of all the people you’ll meet here, I’m about the only safe person in Washington.”
Trump says only blue states have budget woes. He couldn't be more wrong.
President Donald Trump thinks all the states that need Congress to provide emergency relief funding are "run by Democrats in every case" and he charged it's because they have been fiscally mismanaged.
That's not the case. Numerous Republican-led states are facing coronavirus-caused financial crises, just like the Democrats.
Less than 24 hours after conducting an interview with The New York Post in which Trump made those remarks, the president took off to visit a mask-making plant in Arizona — a Republican-led state that by its own projections could face a shortfall ranging from $600 million to $1.6 billion by the end of the next fiscal year.
Arizona is not alone. COVID-19 has led to dramatic decreases in revenue for state governments across the country — regardless of which party has its hand on the wheel. While many states are still crunching their numbers ahead of the next fiscal year, which begins in the summer for most, a handful of GOP-led states already have made clear the budget woes that face them.