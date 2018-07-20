Former Paramount TV boss considers lawsuit

The former president of Paramount Television is considering a lawsuit against the company, according to a source close to the executive.

Amy Powell, who has been president of Paramount's TV arm since 2013, was fired by the company on Thursday evening after the studio decided she had made comments in a meeting that were not consistent with Viacom’s values, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Now, Powell is considering legal action, according to the source, who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Powell had made comments during a conference call about black women being angry and about black children being raised by a single parent.

Powell isn’t going quietly.

“There is no truth to the allegation that I made insensitive comments in a professional setting — or in any setting," Powell’s personal publicist, Allan Meyer, said in a statement. "The facts will come out and I will be vindicated."