Former Rep. Steve Stockman found guilty of 23 felonies

Former Texas GOP Rep. Steve Stockman, who served two terms in Congress and launched a failed primary challenge in 2014 to Sen. John Cornyn, was found guilty Thursday on federal corruption charges.

A jury found Stockman guilty on 23 out of 24 charges, which included mail fraud, election law violations and money laundering.

Here's more, from the Texas Tribune:

The Clear Lake Republican was accused of funneling $1.25 million in charitable donations toward unrelated efforts, including campaign and personal expenses ranging from a new dishwasher to undercover surveillance of a perceived political rival. Stockman’s attorneys have claimed that the pair of conservative mega-donors who gave him that money intended for it to serve as campaign contributions and gave the former lawmaker broad leeway for using it. Prosecutors argued that Stockman promised that money would go to specific purposes — including “educating” voters and renovating a conservative “Freedom House” for interns — and that the former lawmaker used his credibility to mislead donors.

Stockman is set be sentenced in August.