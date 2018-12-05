Former Sen. Alan Simpson: Bush told me I only had 10 minutes to speak

The service is nearing its end, and as the final hymn is sung, the casket is carried down the aisle in procession.
The Bush family, again escorted by Major General Michael L. Howard, follows the casket out of the cathedral.
I didn't have high expectations for George W. Bush's eulogy for his father. The fraught relationship between them, chronicled in Jacob Weisberg's book, "The Bush Tragedy," suggested it might be cliche-ridden and well short of moving.
It wasn't.
This was a fine moment for George W., a tough moment — as any son who has ever eulogized his beloved father (as I have) must know.
43 was, by almost all accounts, a worse president than 41, who himself wasn't a "great president," no matter what the commentary has been this week. But the better angels of the family — and the nation — came through. Among the lines from his eldest son that rang true for me, as a longtime critics of the Bushes:
"He looked for the good in each person, and he usually found it."
"He showed us how setbacks can strengthen."
"He could tease and needle but never out of malice."
"He was born with just two settings — full throttle, then sleep."
When George W. Bush broke down at the end of his eulogy, it brought a tear to my eye.
I was not crying over the death of his father. He was 94, and his death is no tragedy. And I wasn't crying over the authenticity and beauty of his son's love, though it was moving. I was sad because the Bush family, for all its leadership mistakes over the years, represents a tradition of service and honor and decency in this country that is at risk.
Let's hope these days of mourning can remind us that the generation that won World War II and built a great nation — a man who represented our better selves, or at least an aspiration to love and respect and decency — can inspire us to repair our country.
The Rev. Russell Levenson of St. Martin's Episcopal Church in Houston spoke at former President George H.W. Bush's state funeral on Wednesday, following an emotional eulogy from former President George W. Bush.
Levenson drew some laughs from the audience when he began his homily by mentioning how the 41st president's wife Barbara, who died earlier this year, would note that his sermons would go on just a bit too long. Levenson also discussed Bush's final days, noting that former Secretary of State James Baker, Bush's longtime friend, was by his side at the very end. (George W. Bush, in his tribute minutes earlier, said that Baker sneaked his father Grey Goose vodka and steaks from Morton's late in life.)
Levenson even mentioned Sully, the service dog who had been with the former president in his final months, joking that the dog seemingly "has gotten more press than the president in recent days."
"Mr. President, mission complete," Levenson said. "Welcome to your eternal home, where ceiling and visibility are unlimited and life goes on forever."
Former Republican Sen. Alan Simpson of Wyoming, who delivered a tribute to Bush earlier in the service, could be a fierce partisan when he was in the Senate. We clashed on more than one occasion, most memorably when we were the two guests on Charles Grodin's old show on CNBC. He accused me of wearing my "Jesus shoes" — a reference to me being high and mighty on some issue I've long forgotten — which I considered strange considering that I'm Jewish. But he was always good for a funny quip and we talked easily in later years.
His eulogy was also terrific, and it included some lines about Bush that are especially resonant in the Trump era. I'm thinking especially of "those who travel the high road of humility in Washington are not bothered by heavy traffic," and "hatred corrodes the container it is carried in."
When he said the latter, I was wondering if any of this talk about loyalty, friendship and decency was sinking in for the president, sitting on the aisle. I doubt it.
If you or anyone you know is asked to speak at a funeral, you would be well-advised to read or watch Jon Meacham's beautiful eulogy for President Bush.
Full disclosure: Jon and I knew each other from the Washington Monthly and worked closely together at Newsweek for 15 years. He has helped me on my own history books and we remain friends. Jon getting to know Bush was an unlikely development because Bush, who had a long memory for insults, despised Newsweek for a 1987 cover entitled, "Fighting the Wimp Factor."
The author of that headline, Jon's close friend and fellow historian, Evan Thomas, has since explained why that cover line was so wrong. Bush soon realized that Jon was a freshman in college at the time and bore no responsibility for it. They bonded almost immediately in ways that are highly unusual between a president and a journalist — though of course Bush was no longer in office and Meacham was more historian than reporter.
His biography was nicer to Bush than I would have been, but he doesn't let him off the hook for the nasty 1988 campaign he ran against Michael Dukakis and his other shortcomings. Anyone who appreciates Jon's eulogy should read that and his other books, on FDR and Churchill, Andrew Jackson and, most recently, difficult moments in American history — more difficult than today — and how we survived.
Jonathan Alter is an NBC News political contributor and analyst. His books include "The Center Holds: Obama and His Enemies" and "The Promise."
Irish tenor Ronan Tynan sang "Last Full Measure of Devotion" after former GOP Sen. Alan Simpson's eulogy of former President George H.W. Bush at his funeral service.
Tynan had performed for Bush at his 80th birthday celebration, in addition to singing to him while he was on his deathbed.
Former President George W. Bush’s voice quavered and broke, his eyes welling up with tears, as he came to the conclusion of a highly personal tribute in which he described his late father as “the best father a son or daughter could ever have.”
While others gave testament to the elder Bush's qualities as a politician and national leader, his eldest child focused on recalling his personal attributes.
“The horizons he saw were bright and hopeful,” Bush said.
He talked about his father’s devotion to his mother — how he would hold former First Lady Barbara Bush’s hand while they watched police dramas on television in their later years — and how he prayed daily for the daughter who died decades ago.
The elder Bush loved jokes — "most of ‘em off color" — his son said. “He could tease and needle but never out of malice.”
At the end, love was on his mind.
The younger Bush said he called his father shortly before his death and was told the 41st president might be able to hear him but hadn’t said anything for awhile.
“Dad,” the younger Bush recalled saying, “I love you...you’ve been a wonderful father.”
“I love you, too,” the father replied — his final words.
Former GOP Sen. Alan Simpson won a lot of laughs with his eulogy, beginning by letting the audience know that Bush himself told him he would have to wrap up his speech within 10 minutes.
Simpson discussed his longtime friendship with Bush, which began in the 1960s when Simpson's father, himself a former GOP senator, sold the future president a home in Washington on a handshake agreement.
The former Wyoming senator discussed how Bush remained a close friend even as Simpson, in his words, went from being part of the A-list of Washington social circles to the Z-list.
Simpson went down a list of Bush's legislative achievements, crediting him for having the willingness to break a campaign promise to not raise taxes in order to pass a budget.
"He often said: 'When the really tough choices come, it's the country, not me. Not about Democrats or Republicans, it's for our country that I fought for,'" Simpson recalled Bush saying.
Bush was someone "you would've wanted on your side," Simpson said.
"He never hated anyone," Simpson said, calling Bush the "most decent and honorable man" he had ever met.