Former Sen. Alan Simpson: Bush told me I only had 10 minutes to speak

Former GOP Sen. Alan Simpson won a lot of laughs with his eulogy, beginning by letting the audience know that Bush himself told him he would have to wrap up his speech within 10 minutes.

Simpson discussed his longtime friendship with Bush, which began in the 1960s when Simpson's father, himself a former GOP senator, sold the future president a home in Washington on a handshake agreement.

The former Wyoming senator discussed how Bush remained a close friend even as Simpson, in his words, went from being part of the A-list of Washington social circles to the Z-list.

Simpson went down a list of Bush's legislative achievements, crediting him for having the willingness to break a campaign promise to not raise taxes in order to pass a budget.

"He often said: 'When the really tough choices come, it's the country, not me. Not about Democrats or Republicans, it's for our country that I fought for,'" Simpson recalled Bush saying.

Bush was someone "you would've wanted on your side," Simpson said.

"He never hated anyone," Simpson said, calling Bush the "most decent and honorable man" he had ever met.