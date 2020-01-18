Former Ukrainian prosecutor: No evidence of wrongdoing by Biden, son

Article II: Inside Impeachment — Lev Parnas speaks On Friday’s episode of Article II, host Steve Kornacki talks to Josh Lederman, national political reporter for NBC News, about the new allegations being made by indicted Giuliani associate Lev Parnas and how these claims will factor into a Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. The two discuss: What’s in the trove of texts, voice mails and other records that were released for possible use during the impeachment trial.

Who is implicated by Parnas’s allegations.

The possible motivations behind his account.

How this new evidence will shape the fight over witnesses and other aspects of the Senate trial. Download the podcast. Share this -





