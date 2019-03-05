Forty five percent of voters believe Trump has broken the law as president

Forty-five percent of registered voters believe President Trump has committed crimes while in office, a new Quinnipiac University poll released Tuesday shows, while 43 percent believe he has not broken the law as president.

Unsurprisingly, there’s a stark partisan split inside those numbers.

Three-quarters of Democrats say they believe Trump has committed a crime as president, while just 12 percent of Republicans share that view. Majorities of women, voters between 18-34 years of age and black voters all think Trump committed a crimes since his inauguration.

A plurality of independents, 46 percent, also believe Trump has broken the law while president.

There's far less debate over his conduct before he took office.

Sixty-four percent of registered voters — including majorities of Democrats, independents, men, women, college educated voters, non-college educated voters, white voters, black voters and Hispanic voters — say they believe he committed crimes before he became president.

Quinnipiac's poll was conducted after former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen's public congressional testimony last week, where he doubled down on his accusation that Trump directed him to secretly cover up an alleged affair by paying off porn actress Stormy Daniels and not disclosing it as a campaign contribution.

The poll also shows that a plurality of voters approved of how Democrats handled Cohen's testimony, while just one-quarter of voters approved of Republicans during the hearing. A majority of voters say they're more likely to believe Cohen over Trump in general.

Quinnipiac polled 1,120 self-identified registered voters between March 1 and Mach 3 by telephone and the poll has a margin of error of 3.4 percent.