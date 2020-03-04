Fox's Lachlan Murdoch cancels appearance at major media conference
Lachlan Murdoch, head of media giant Fox and son of mogul Rupert Murdoch, has pulled out of a major investor conference, citing "an abundance of caution" due to the coronavirus.
He was scheduled to deliver a speech at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Wednesday.
Fox News also canceled a presentation to advertisers, but there has been no word yet on the future of the May "upfront" presentations in New York, where advertisers watch "sizzle reels" that tease upcoming shows and commit billions of dollars to TV schedules and related streaming platforms.
Share this -
Gwen Aviles
8m ago / 4:15 PM UTC
Mariah Carey nixes Hawaii concert
Mariah Carey announced that she is postponing her March concert in Honolulu to November because of "evolving international travel restrictions" amid the spread of coronavirus.
"Aloha Hawaii!! I'm so so sad to have to announce that I'm postponing my show to November," Carey wrote. "I was so excited to come back to Hawaii on my 'anniversary month' but evolving international travel restrictions force us to consider everyone's safety and well being."
Delta Air Lines, the world's second-largest carrier, said Wednesday it is cutting down on the number of weekly flights between the U.S. and Japan through April 30, while suspending its summer service between Seattle and Osaka, Japan, for 2020.
The reduction was done in response to the spread of the virus across the globe, and Delta said it "will continue to monitor the situation closely and may make additional adjustments as the situation continues to evolve."
NY governor recalls students, faculty studying abroad in 5 countries
Students and faculty from the State University of New York (SUNY) and the City University of New York (CUNY) who are studying abroad in five countries will be recalled, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced at a news conference Wednesday.
The 300 students and faculty studying in China, Italy, Japan, Iran, and South Korea will land at Stewart International Airport and then be quarantined in dorm-like rooms for 14 days, Cuomo said.
Share this -
Martha C. White
46m ago / 3:38 PM UTC
Could coronavirus trigger a recession?
Economists now say it is increasingly likely that virus-related financial fallout will spill over into the second quarter, cutting into GDP growth — and potentially even drag the American economy into recession.
“For the short run, consumption is still going to be strong but travel and tourism is going to be a drag on GDP," one analyst told NBC News.
"If the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is right and this becomes a meaningful pandemic and shows up here to the point that we’re closing schools, it’s going to be pretty tough to avoid a recession," one economist projected.