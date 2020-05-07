France to ease lockdown measures next week

France will start to partially lift its national lockdown on Monday, Prime Edouard Philippe said Thursday, although some regions including parts of Paris where the disease is still circulating will keep some restrictions.

Many businesses and heavy industries will be able to reopen along with some museums if they follow strict new work safety guidelines. However cafés, cinemas and restaurants will stay closed and schools will reopen later this month.

Transport around the country will be limited and local public transport services will gradually be reintroduced but face masks compulsory for all who travel.

However, Philippe warned that the government will reinforce the measures if the spread of coronavirus began to accelerate again. "In the event that there was no other option, we would not rule it out," he told a televised news conference.