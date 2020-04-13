France expected to extend lockdown People walk through the business district of Paris during nationwide confinement measures to curb coronavirus on Thursday, April 9. Thibault Camus / AP French President Emmanuel Macron will address the nation Monday evening about what is expected to be another lockdown extension nearly a month after severe restrictions to stop the spread of the coronavirus epidemic were first announced. The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak rose at a slightly slower pace on Sunday than a day earlier, the French public health authority said, adding that the lockdown was producing its first effects. The total death toll, which includes data from hospitals and nursing homes, rose to 14,393 as of Sunday. The total number of confirmed cases now stands at 95,403. Share this -







Pelosi, Schumer say they're not backing down on coronavirus relief demands House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said Monday that they would not back down from their demands over an interim coronavirus relief bill in Congress, continuing a standoff with Republicans on the additional aid. In a joint statement, the pair of Democratic leaders said the measure must include money for hospitals and states, support for families who rely on food stamps and aid to small businesses that they say are currently excluded from a government program. “Small businesses, hospitals, frontline workers and state and local governments across the country are struggling to keep up with this national crisis. They need more help from the federal government and they need it fast – our nurses, doctors and health care workers need it as much as anyone else,” they said. The funding included in the $2 trillion stimulus package signed into law last month, which was the third installment of coronavirus relief from Congress, “will not be enough to cover the tremendous need,” they said. Read the full story here. Share this -







U.S. Navy sailor assigned to USS Theodore Roosevelt dies of COVID-19 complications The sailor assigned to the USS Theodore Roosevelt who was admitted to the intensive care unit of the U.S. Naval Hospital in Guam on April 9 died of complications related to COVID-19 on Monday, according to the U.S. Navy. The sailor, whose named is being withheld pending next-of-kin notification, tested positive for COVID-19 on March 30. He was removed from the ship and placed in an isolation house on Naval Base Guam with four other USS Theodore Roosevelt sailors, the Navy said in a statement. Share this -







GOP governor: Reopening the U.S. will be 'just as tough, if not tougher' than start of coronavirus outbreak With no end in sight in the coronavirus outbreak and as President Donald Trump eyes a decision to reopen the government, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said Monday that the U.S. won’t be able to “turn a switch” and return to normalcy. “Whenever we open up, however we do it, if people aren't confident, if they don't think they're safe, they're not going to go to restaurants, they're not going to go to bars, they're not going to really get back into society,” DeWine said in an interview on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.” DeWine, a Republican who issued a stay-at-home order in Ohio on March 22, said that it could be very difficult to begin opening things up. “I will say this, that going out of this thing is going to be just as tough, if not tougher, than going into it and closing things down,” he said. Read the full story here. Share this -







Cost to delay Olympics runs to 'several hundred million' The Olympic rings in front of the New National Stadium in Tokyo. Jae C. Hong / AP The International Olympic Committee will face “several hundred million dollars” of added costs because of the postponement of the Tokyo Games, the body's president said in an interview with German newspaper Die Welt on Sunday. Estimates in Japan put the overall cost of the postponement at $2 billion to $6 billion. Except for the IOC portion, all added costs will be borne by the Japanese side according to an agreement signed in 2013 when Tokyo was awarded the Olympics. “We agreed with the prime minister that Japan will continue to cover the costs it would have done under the terms of the existing agreement for 2020, and the IOC will continue to be responsible for its share of the costs,” IOC President Thomas Bach said. "For us, the IOC, it is already clear that we shall be faced with several hundred million dollars of additional costs." Share this -







Moscow blames hackers for attacks on coronavirus website as cases rise A municipal worker disinfects a bridge near the Kremlin in Moscow on Sunday. Dimitar Dilkoff / AFP - Getty Images Moscow authorities blamed hackers Monday for bringing down a website meant to issue permits to the capital's residents to use during the lockdown as the number of coronavirus cases in Russia continued to rise. Health officials reported 2,558 new cases and 18 new deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall nationwide tally to 18,328, with 148 fatalities. Moscow, the worst-hit area, and several other regions have imposed a lockdown to try to stop the spread of the virus, ordering residents to stay at home. The city's mayor, Sergey Sobyanin, moved to strengthen enforcement of the capital's lockdown on Monday with the unveiling of an electronic pass system that will issue residents with single-use passes authorizing journeys outside of the house, but the portal was still down as of Monday morning. Share this -







George Stephanopoulos says he has COVID-19 ABC News' George Stephanopoulos said Monday on "Good Morning America" that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Stephanopoulos' wife, Ali Wentworth, had previously tested positive for the virus about two weeks ago. Stephanopoulos said that he is asymptomatic. "I actually feel great," he said. "I've never had a fever, never had cough, never had shortness of breath, never had chills, any of the classic symptoms you've been reading about." Share this -







Unapproved online lenders want a piece of the new coronavirus loan program for small businesses The Ellery Hotel, a colonial style B&B in Northampton, Mass., acquired and renovated by Bob Thomas and Dierdre Savage, Saltaire Hotels co-owners. Courtesy of Saltaire Hotels As the government's small business lending program struggles to find its footing, many online and alternative lenders say they're filling the void, offering to help merchants tap into federal funding designed to ease the economic pain caused by coronavirus. But because most of these lenders are not yet approved to handle Small Business Administration (SBA) loans directly, some experts fear that merchants may be targeted by unregulated lenders and wind up with loans costing far more than the 1 percent, two-year deal the government is backing. Read the full story here Share this -





