France gets ready to close all cafés, restaurants, clubs and cinemas All restaurants, cafés, cinemas and clubs in France will close at midnight in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus, the French prime minister Édouard Philippe said in a press conference. He said the virus is spreading faster even though limitations on mass gatherings were imposed. "People are still going to cafes and restaurants which is something that I would normally enjoy because this is the French way of living but not during these times," he said. Places of worship are expected to remain open but no ceremonies will be taking place. Some stores, pharmacies, tobacco shops and public offices will remain open as well. Share this -







Israel to close restaurants and coffee shops to stop coronavirus spread Israel will be closing "all unnecessary institutions like restaurants and coffee shops" in an effort to halt all leisure activities starting Sunday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said during a press conference on Saturday. All supermarkets and pharmacies will stay open in an effort to avoid food and medicine shortages, he said. Banking services are expected to continue as usual, and gas stations will remain open. Netanyahu also advised people to keep two meters away from one another and encouraged anyone who doesn't need to go to work to stay home. Share this -







Court cites coronavirus in blocking Trump administration's food stamp cuts Food stamps beneficiaries do their grocery shopping at Agranel Supermarket in Bayamon, Puerto Rico, in 2019. Dennis M. Rivera Pichardo / The Washington Post via Getty Images A federal court blocked the Trump administration's rule that would have forced 700,000 low-income Americans to lose access to the Supplemental Nutrition Access Program, known as SNAP or food stamps, on April 1. Judge Beryl A. Howell, the chief of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, cited the coronavirus pandemic in her decision to suspend the rule from going into effect. "Especially now, as a global pandemic poses widespread health risks, guaranteeing that government officials at both the federal and state levels have flexibility to address the nutritional needs of residents and ensure their well-being through programs like SNAP, is essential," Howell wrote. The U.S. Department of Agriculture rule change affects people between the ages of 18 and 49 who are childless and not disabled. Under current rules, this group is required to work at least 20 hours a week for more than three months over a 36-month period to qualify for food stamps, but states have been able to create waivers for areas that face high unemployment. "USDA disagrees with the court’s reasoning and will appeal its decision," an agency spokesperson said. Read the full story here. Share this -







Second New York firefighter tests positive for coronavirus A second member of the New York Fire Department tested positive for COVID-19, the department said in a statement on Saturday. Due to the positive test results, "the member, and 33 additional Firefighters, will be self-quarantined and the firehouse will be decontaminated." It was not immediately clear which firehouse was affected. The firefighter did not get exposed while on-duty, but through "community exposure" while off the clock, the statement said. "While asymptomatic, this member worked three tours in the last week, but did not respond to any medical calls and had no contact with patients," the department added. There are 99 members of the New York Fire Department who are currently self-quarantined. Share this -







Six feet of social distance? For hairdressers, that may not be possible. A roadside barber wearing a protective face mask gives a haircut to a customer in Hanoi on Feb. 28, 2020. Manan Vatsyayana / AFP - Getty Images Except for doctors, maybe no one comes as physically close to their clients as hairdressers and makeup artists. They literally get in your space. Now amid the coronavirus pandemic, how can personal groomers and stylists abide by one of the most fundamental means of protection — social distancing? The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people keep a distance of six feet from others to avoid spreading or catching the virus. Hard to do when you are trimming a person’s hair, applying their makeup or giving them a new ‘do. Carly Silva, who manages a salon in Jersey City, New Jersey, for the Bishops Cuts/Color chain, like other stylists interviewed for this story, said her shop is sanitizing surfaces multiple times a day and urging employees who feel ill to stay home. “We’re taking every precaution because this is definitely getting out of hand," Silva said. "But we're in an industry where we can't work from home." Read the full story here. Share this -







New York Archdiocese cancels all Masses this weekend The Archdiocese of New York has taken the extraordinary step of cancelling all Masses starting this weekend in light of coronavirus, the church announced Saturday. This includes all of New York City and the southern tier of the state. Churches will remain open for private prayer, the archdiocese said in its statement. A private Mass will be celebrated in St. Patrick's Cathedral and livestreamed on the church's website. Share this -







Spain death toll now at 193 MADRID — Spain's coronavirus death toll reached 193 on Saturday, up from 120 on Friday, public broadcaster TVE said. There are just over 6,250 coronavirus cases across the country, TVE said, up from 4,209 on Friday and also up from 5,753 cases reported earlier in the day. Share this -





