As France prepares to lift lockdown, restrictions in 'red zone' Paris remain France will gradually start to ease the country's strict, nearly two-month lockdown on Monday, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe confirmed in a televised address. While the country will not return to "normal life," he said the government's approach will balance restarting economic and social life in France against the risk of virus resurgence. Paris, as well as several other regions that saw particularly high levels of infections, will remain remain a "red zone" where many restrictions will remain, including keeping parks, restaurants and secondary schools closed. In other parts of France, cafes and restaurants may open from early June if the infection rate remains low. "The country is cut in two, with the virus circulating more quickly in some regions, notably in the Paris region," Philippe said Thursday evening. "In the Paris region, the infection rate is falling slowly, but it remains very high, higher than we expected. That is why in these territories we will need to be extra vigilant."







Austria won't play 'blame game' on virus responsibility, chancellor says Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz says there's no sense in engaging in a "blame game" about who was responsible for the spread of the virus on Friday, when asked in a news conference whether the Austrian government will apologize to other countries for what happened in ski resorts such as Ischgl, where tourists were infected and carried the virus as far away as Iceland and Norway. "I would never demand an apology from the Italians for Italian guests bringing the virus to Austrian ski resorts, because they certainly didn't do it deliberately," he said, adding that "it doesn't make sense to play an international blame game about who is responsible for this pandemic." Also on Friday, Kurz said restaurants in the country would reopen on May 15 as he urged Austrians to buy and consume regional products as a way to ensure an economic comeback for the country. Kurz also hinted that he hoped to open borders with Germany, tweeting that "their development is similar to ours and that's why I am very optimistic that we can find a solution here."







The government still doesn't know how many nursing homes have coronavirus outbreaks WASHINGTON — On April 19, Medicare Administrator Seema Verma took the podium at the White House's daily coronavirus briefing to announce that the Trump administration would begin tracking outbreaks and deaths at long-term care facilities nationwide — and publish the numbers for everyone to see. The effort would begin within days, federal officials promised. More than two weeks and 13,000 long-term care deaths later, the federal government still has not tallied the number of nursing homes that have had outbreaks nationwide or the number of residents who have died. And the data is still weeks away from being made public, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, or CMS, the federal agency that oversees nursing homes. Read the full story here.







On VE Day, U.K.'s Boris Johnson says pandemic 'requires same spirit of national endeavor' as World War II On the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the struggle against the coronavirus "demands the same spirit of national endeavor" as World War II. 75 years on, we are a free people because of everything they did. Our gratitude will be eternal. #VEDay75 pic.twitter.com/r7ufQKfuYS — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) May 8, 2020 The anniversary comes as the U.K. government faces criticism from health workers over a lack of sufficient protective gear, as well as complaints surrounding low levels of virus testing. The U.K. has reported more than 200,000 confirmed coronavirus cases as of Friday, and new data suggests the country has the highest death toll in Europe, with more than 30,000 dead.







China to join the WHO global initiative to develop COVID-19 vaccines China firmly supports and will participate in the World Health Organization global initiative to develop COVID-19 vaccines, its National Health Commission said Friday. China is "willing to work with the international community to maintain global health security and fight the epidemic," Mi Feng, a government spokesperson said. Last month, the United States said it would not participate in the initiative. This comes in the wake of a continued back-and-forth between the U.S. and China about China's knowledge of the source of the epidemic. When asked at a news conference about Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's comments that China did not initially respond quickly enough to the virus, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying said Friday: "I think since he repeats lies so constantly, we should also constantly use facts to help the international community understand the truth."







China attempts to shape coronavirus narrative online As the blame game about the coronavirus pandemic continues to heat up between the United States and China, senior Chinese officials have taken to English language social media platforms to both fend off and make accusations about its spread. Although Twitter is blocked in his homeland, Hu Zhaoming spokesman of the International Department of the ruling Communist Party, joined it last month. He has since become a vocal member of the microblogging site, posting a series of pointed tweets about President Donald Trump and the response to the virus in Europe and other countries. China's ambassadors from France to South Africa have also utilized official embassy accounts to respond to criticism that their homeland had been too slow in its initial response to the virus, which originated in the city of Wuhan late last year. So far, the virus has killed more than 269,000 people globally, according to Johns Hopkins University data. Read the full story here.






