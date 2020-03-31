France records its highest death toll in a single day Employees of a funeral company install 15 new burial vaults in a cemetery near Bethune, France on Monday. DENIS CHARLET / AFP - Getty Images France reported 418 new deaths from the coronavirus on Monday, marking the highest number of deaths in a single day. The country’s Director General of Health Jerome Salomon said the total death toll stood at 3,024, making France the fourth country to top 3,000 fatalities after China, Italy and Spain. The overall number of confirmed cases has risen to 44,550, with 4,276 new cases reported. Salomon said more than 5,000 patients are in critical condition in intensive care. He added that France is on course to be performing 20,000 daily tests by the end of the week. Share this -







Barcelona soccer stars take 70% pay cut to guarantee staff wages A picture of soccer star Lionel Messi is reflected in the Barcelona soccer team's emblem outside the club's Camp Nou stadium before a match on March 7. Albert Gea / Reuters file Players on Barcelona's famed soccer team said they would take a 70% pay cut to ensure the wages of non-sport staff amid economic turmoil caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The club, which counts mega stars like Lionel Messi in its ranks, said in a statement on Monday that its top players agreed to the reduction in their salaries for the entire duration of the lockdown imposed earlier this month. The club said the help from the players will allow them "to guarantee 100% of the wages" of the non-sport related jobs with the club. The coronavirus pandemic has shut down much of the sport industry, leaving athletes and teams around the world unable to perform in front of the crowds and cutting into their profits. pic.twitter.com/VhRJl41XGO — FC Barcelona (from 🏠) (@FCBarcelona) March 30, 2020







Belarusian leader bucks coronavirus 'psychosis,' plays hockey While officials from Montreal to Moscow have placed populations under some form of lockdown designed to slow the spread of the coronavirus, one man continues to hold firm to the notion that the rest of the world has lost its mind: Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. For weeks now, he has downplayed the threat of COVID-19. Instead of preparing his nation for the worst, he has routinely and openly questioned the world's response to the virus, using the word "psychosis" to describe the global response several times since early March. Meanwhile, he has made a point of keeping factories, stores, cultural and sporting events open. The Belarusian Health Ministry has reported just 152 cases of the coronavirus. Neighboring Russia reported 1,836 as of Monday. Read the full story here. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko plays in an amateur hockey game in Minsk on Saturday. Andrey Pokumeiko / BelTA / via Reuters







Italy to extend lockdown until Easter, honor victims with moment of silence A man reaches into a basket where people can donate or take food in Naples on Monday as Italy struggles to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Ciro De Luca / Reuters Italy's government on Monday said it would extend its nationwide lockdown, due to end on Friday, until at least the Easter season in April. The death toll has risen by 812 in the last 24 hours, the Civil Protection Agency said, reversing two days of declines, bringing the total death tally to 11,591. The number of new cases rose by just 4,050, the lowest increase since March 17, reaching a total of 101,739. However, the decline in the rise of new infections may be partly explained by a reduction in the number of tests, which were the fewest for six days. On Tuesday, flags will be flown at half mast across Italy and a minute of silence will be observed to commemorate the victims of the coronavirus.







Egypt lights up pyramid and encourages people to stay home The pyramid of Khufu, the largest in the Giza pyramid complex, is illuminated on Monday with text encouraging people to stay home as Egypt ramps up its efforts to slow down the spread of the coronavirus outbreak. Mohamed Abd El Ghany / Reuters







Supermarkets boom in U.K. as shoppers fill their carts The United Kingdom is in the midst of a supermarket boom as Britons stock up on groceries during the country-wide lockdown. Retail analysis firm Kantar said in a report Tuesday that supermarket sales had grown by more than 20 percent in March to 10.8 billion pounds ($13.3 billion), making it biggest month for sales on record, eclipsing any pre-Christmas period. In the 12-week period to date, which gives a more reliable snapshot, overall sales were up 7.6 percent — still the fastest growth in a decade. An extra 200 million pounds ($246 million) was spent on alcohol compared to the previous month, Kantar said. Separate data from market research firm Nielsen said the U.K. spent at extra 1.9 billion pounds ($2.4 billion) on groceries in the four weeks to March 21. The U.K. has the 8th most cases of Covid-19 in the world with almost 22,500 and more than 1,400 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.







Empire State Building celebrates 'heroic emergency workers' [1/2] We'll never stop shining for you.



Starting tonight through the COVID-19 battle, our signature white lights will be replaced by the heartbeat of America with a white and red siren in the mast for heroic emergency workers on the front line of the fight. pic.twitter.com/OYkblLTRHN — Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) March 30, 2020






