French cafes, restaurants reopen after 11 weeks of coronavirus lockdown

British lawmakers criticize plans forcing them to vote in person Members of parliament spaced out on the benches in the House of Commons in London on June 2, 2020 to maintain social distancing as parlaiment reconvened. Parliamentary Recording Unit / AFP - Getty Images Many British lawmakers returned to parliament Tuesday after the government put an end to arrangements — in place since April — that had allowed them to debate and vote in a "virtual" parliament. But social distancing requirements mean that just 50 out of 650 parliamentarians will be allowed to be present in the House of Commons chamber at any one time, and MPs will be asked to form a long queuing system to vote. The opposition Labor Party condemned the plans to force MPs with "shielding responsibilities" to vote in person, while opposition lawmaker Tulip Siddiq tweeted that the situation in parliament was "chaos." "Westminster has been the seat of our democracy for centuries. It will take more than the coronavirus to change that," said Jacob Rees-Mogg, the ruling-Conservative party lawmaker responsible for the changes. Share this -







Report: Ethnic minorities in England up to twice as die from COVID-19 as white people Black and Asian ethnic minorities in England are up to twice as likely to die after contracting COVID-19 than white British people, the country's health authority said Tuesday. After accounting for sex, age, deprivation and region, people of Bangladeshi descent faced twice the risk of death when compared to white British people, Public Health England said in a delayed report. People of Chinese, Indian, Pakistani and Caribbean ethnicity were at between 10 percent to 50 percent higher risk of death, the report said. The report does not account for occupation, which may help explain the disparity: Pakistani, Indian and black African men are vastly more likely to work in health care than white British men. Share this -







CBO projects virus impact could trim GDP by $15.7 trillion The Congressional Budget Office said Monday that the U.S. economy could be $15.7 trillion smaller over the next decade than it otherwise would have been if Congress does not mitigate the economic damage from the coronavirus. The CBO, which had already issued a report forecasting a severe economic impact over the next two years, expanded that forecast to show that the severity of the economic shock could depress growth for far longer. The new estimate said that over the 2020-2030 period, total GDP output could be $15.7 trillion lower than CBO had been projecting as recently as January. That would equal 5.3% of lost GDP over the coming decade. After adjusting for inflation, CBO said the lost output would total $7.9 trillion, a loss of 3% of inflation-adjusted GDP. The office forecasts that the GDP, which shrank at a 5% rate in the first three months of this year, will fall at a 37.7% rate in the current April-June quarter, the biggest quarterly decline on record. Read more about the economic impact. Share this -







Humanitarian disaster looms in Afghanistan, charity warns A humanitarian crisis is brewing in Afghanistan with the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases increasing almost seven-fold in May, according to the International Rescue Committee, which works across the country. The charity said in a statement Monday that cases in Afghanistan had increased 684 percent in the last month and warned that many more were going undetected due to poor testing facilities. The charity said the Ministry of Health only had capacity to test 2,000 people a day, but was receiving between 10,000 and 20,000 samples per day. “Four decades of war has devastated the health care system in Afghanistan and left more than five million Afghans, especially women and children, living in fear of abuse, neglect, conflict, exploitation and violence, " said Vicki Aken, Afghanistan Country Director at the IRC. "The COVID-19 outbreak is making the already terrible situation much worse." Share this -







Africa passes 150,000 confirmed cases There are now over 150,000 confirmed coronavirus infections on the African continent, the World Health Organization confirmed. Almost 35,000 of those are in South Africa — the continent's worst affected nation — followed by Nigeria which has reported over 10,000 cases to date. 4,200 people have now died from COVID-19 in Africa, the WHO said, with 63,000 making a full recovery. Share this -







Cafes reopen for business in Paris A waiter wearing a face mask serves at Cafe de Flore, as restaurants and cafes reopen following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Paris, France, on Wednesday. Christian Hartmann / Reuters Share this -







QR codes to trace cases after South Korea nightclub outbreak South Korea is trialing a new QR code system to better track and trace visitors to high-risk locations including nightclubs, restaurants and churches. The decision to use the system follows authorities concern after struggling to trace a number of people who had visited nightclubs and bars at the center of a virus outbreak in the capital Seoul last month. The outbreak centered on a number of LGBTQ venues and, as homosexuality is still taboo in the east Asian nation, entries to the handwritten visitor logs were often found to be false or incomplete. Starting June 10, visitors to these high-risk locations will be required to use their phone to generate a one-time, personalized QR code that is scanned at the door. The information will be logged in a database for four weeks before being automatically deleted, according to South Korea's Ministry of Health. Share this -







Wuhan tests 60,000 people and finds no new asymptomatic cases Wuhan has registered no new asymptomatic infections for the first time following tests of over 60,000 people, the city's municipal health commission reported. The city, in Hubei Province, was the epicentre of China's initial coronavirus outbreak. Just five new cases were confirmed across China Monday, according to official figures, and all were attributed to foreign travelers. China has officially recorded 4,634 deaths from COVID-19 to date, with no new deaths reported since the middle of last month. Share this -





