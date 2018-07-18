Feedback

Freshman North Carolina Republican holds narrow lead in new poll

Rep. Ted Budd (R-N.C.) is the latest House Republican to find himself in a close race, with new polling showing his Democratic opponent trailing him by just 5 points.

The survey from Civitas Institue, a conservative non-profit in North Carolina, found Budd with 40 percent of the vote to Democrat Kathy Manning’s 35 percent. Almost one-fifth of voters are undecided.

President Trump won Budd’s district in 2016 by 12 points, but the new poll found Trump’s approval rating underwater. While 44 percent of likely voters approve of his job performance, 48 percent disapprove.

But the poll also included some good news for Budd, who has a net favorability rating of 13 percent, slightly higher than Manning’s net favorability of 9 percent. A plurality of likely voters also approve of the GOP’s tax reform law, which Republicans like Budd are leaning on as they look to survive in November.  Forty-one percent say they support the law, compared to 33 percent who say they do not.

Manning has outraised Budd in each of the past three fundraising quarters and has $1.35 million banked away compared to Budd’s $780,000 in cash on hand. 

Koch Group targets McCaskill in new ad

Americans for Prosperity, the Koch organization's chief political arm, is launching a new $1.8 million digital and television ad campaign against Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill, one of the most vulnerable Democrats facing re-election this year. The ad uses criticism of McCaskill's use of a private plane for a campaign swing through the state that was touted as an RV tour to criticize her record on taxes.

"Missourians can tell the difference between an RV and a plane — and a politician who says one thing but does another," the ad says. Watch it here.

Ben Kamisar

Arizona GOP lawmaker bucks colleague to back Ward in GOP Senate primary

Former Arizona State Sen. Kelli Ward has gotten her first primary endorsement from a member of Arizona’s congressional delegation for her Senate bid.

Rep. Paul Gosar’s R-Ariz., endorsement of Ward came with a rebuke of his House colleague, Rep. Martha McSally, R-Ariz., who is leading the GOP primary field in fundraising and polling.

Gosar called McSally “likeable personally” but said she is “very inconsistent politically” and a “Never Trumper” in a statement announcing his endorsement.

“None of us can count on Martha keeping a campaign promise as she will fall for whatever the D.C. elite tells her to do at the time,” he said.

The statement echoes Ward’s push to outflank McSally from the right — she’s sought to frame McSally as insufficiently conservative for the GOP electorate while pitching herself as an outsider in the model of Trump.

McSally’s camp pushed back by framing the congresswoman as a loyal supporter of Trump in Congress.

“Rep. Gosar is a good man who cares about his constituents, but the facts are the facts,” McSally spokeswoman Torunn Sinclair said in a statement, noting that McSally has voted with Trump 97 percent of the time to Gosar’s 77 percent.

“If he voted with the President as much as Martha, we could accomplish even more for Arizonans.”

McSally has the backing of the state's former GOP Gov. Jan Brewer, an early Trump endorser. And she’s taken more conservative stances on issues like immigration recently, stances her allies have boosted as they seek to help her win the GOP nod.

Gosar is one of the more conservative lawmakers in Congress and has been a controversial voice at times. He made headlines last year for questioning whether a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va. last year was “created by the left” for political gain. A counter-protester died in violence surrounding that rally.

Ward and McSally are running in the August 28 primary along with former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio.

Carrie Dann
Carrie Dann

Kavanaugh heads into confirmation hearings with weakest public support since Harriet Miers

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh will head into Senate hearings later this year with the weakest public support for his confirmation to the high court since the failed nomination of Harriet Miers in 2005. 

A new poll from the Pew Research Center finds that 41 percent of Americans say Kavanaugh should be confirmed, while 36 percent said he should not be. 

That's a lower net level of support for any nominee since Miers, whose confirmation was backed by 33 percent and opposed by 27 percent of Americans. Miers was eventually forced to withdraw from consideration amid criticism that she was not qualified to serve on the nation's highest court. 

Ben Kamisar

Democrats compete for spot against Georgia’s Handel a year after historic special election

While Republicans have their congressional runoff tonight in Alabama, next week it will be the Democrats back in the spotlight in Georgia’s 6th Congressional District as Lucy McBath and Kevin Abel face off in a runoff to win the right to take on GOP Rep. Karen Handel.

The 2017 special election in that district became the center of the political world just one year ago, as well as the most expensive House race in American history.

After Democrats lost their chance to flip the once-reliably red seat, interest in the seat faded. Now, Democratic voters in the Atlanta-area district will choose their nominee for another shot to take the seat.

McBath won 36 percent of the vote in the May primary, more than any of the four Democrats running, while Abel secured the second spot in the runoff with 30.5 percent of the vote. The two were forced to a runoff when no candidate could win the majority of the vote.

The campaign is not McBath’s first time in the public eye. She’s become a prominent gun control advocate after the death of her son, Jordan Davis. Davis was shot by a man who complained about Davis and his friends playing loud music from their car. The killer was sentenced to life in prison on charges related to the shooting.

Abel, who was born in South Africa, owns his own technology consulting firm with his wife. During his campaign, he’s also touted his experience volunteering in the community, including with a non-profit that helps to resettle refugees.

Abel has raised $820,500 compared to McBath’s $313,700. But McBath had a slim, $20,000 advantage in cash on hand as of July 4.

The winner of Tuesday’s runoff will go on to face Handel, who has stockpiled $1 million away for her general election while her possible opponents battled it out.

Handel is no stranger to a tough campaign — Republicans and Democrats spent a record-breaking $45 million during her 2017 special election against Democrat Jon Ossoff, according to the Center for Responsive Politics.

Democrats ultimately fell short by almost 4 percentage points, a disappointing result but an improvement in a district that has long been in Republican hands. Then-Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price vacated the seat to join the Trump administration but stepped down after scrutiny of his travel spending.

Since then, Democrats have built on their trend of over-performing with the kinds of affluent and educated suburban voters who call the Atlanta-area district home.

That said, Handel likely has the edge thanks both to the power of incumbency, but also the fact that Democrats won’t devote nearly as much attention or resources to the race with such a large battlefield in play. 

Ben Kamisar

Vulnerable GOP lawmaker in hot water after being tricked by Sacha Baron Cohen on plan to arm toddlers

Longtime Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-Calif.) is getting hammered by his Democratic opponent after he was tricked into participating in a satirical interview in which politicians supported arming young children to fight back during school shootings.

Rohrabacher made the comments on comedian Sacha Baron Cohen’s new Showtime show, “Who is America,” excerpts of which were released over the weekend. The interviews with Rohrabacher and other politicians were an apparent ruse to convince the lawmakers to back arming pre-school aged children under the guise it was a popular strategy in Israel.

“Maybe having many young people trained and understanding how to defend themselves and their school might actually make us safer here,” Rohrabacher said in the interview.

A handful of other lawmakers went further to endorse the plan offered by Baron Cohen, who was pretending to be an Israeli soldier. The politicians thought they were giving an interview to celebrate the 70th anniversary of Israel’s founding.

Harley Rouda, Rohrabacher’s Democratic opponent, took aim at those comments in a new statement Tuesday.

"Arming children in response to an epidemic of gun violence sounds like a good idea to Dana Rohrabacher, which can only mean one thing: Dana Rohrabacher is completely out of good ideas,” he said.

"Dana can try to walk back his comments or call them fake news, but that's just a sad, cynical move.”

Rohrabacher has pushed back in a statement of his own, arguing he was only speaking “broadly” and never backed explicitly backed arming “toddlers.” He went on to pan the segment as a “sick fraud” meant to “deceive the American people for political purposes. “ 

All of this is coming as Rohrabacher faces a perilous path to reelection—a new Monmouth University poll found his race with Rouda within the margin of error.

Watch Rohrabacher’s comments here.

Mark Murray
Mark Murray

Alabama's runoff presents odd choice for GOP voters

Tuesday’s congressional Republican runoff primary in Alabama is a choice between an incumbent Republican congresswoman — Martha Roby — who said she couldn’t support Donald Trump after the 2016 “Access Hollywood” video, and a former Democratic congressman — Bobby Bright — who once voted for Nancy Pelosi for speaker.

President Trump said he backed Roby after she failed to surpass the 50 percent needed to avoid a runoff in the June 5 primary; she got 39 percent of the vote, versus Bright’s 28 percent.

“Congresswoman Martha Roby of Alabama has been a consistent and reliable vote for our Make America Great Again Agenda,” Trump tweeted last month. “She is in a Republican Primary run-off against a recent Nancy Pelosi voting Democrat. I fully endorse Martha for Alabama 2nd Congressional District!”

Despite that endorsement, Bright has aired a TV ad calling Roby a Never-Trumper. “2016 — Martha Roby made a name for herself as one of the loudest ‘Never-Trumpers’ in the country,” the Bright ad goes.

And Roby has fired back with this message: “In the Republican runoff, the choice is clear — lifelong Republican Martha Roby or Democrat Bobby Bright.” 

Carrie Dann
Carrie Dann

Democrats outraise Republicans in top House contests

Democrats outraised Republicans in all but FOUR of 40 of some of the most competitive House general election races in the second quarter of 2018.

NBC News reviewed FEC reports for a list of 40 races which are ranked as “Lean” or “Toss Up” by the nonpartisan Cook Political Report and which have their nominees set after March-June primary contests.

Some of the widest gaps in Democrats’ favor include fundraising hauls for New Jersey’s Mikie Sherill (who outraised Republican newcomer Jay Webber $1.4 million to $172,000), California’s Harley Rouda (who outraised incumbent Dana Rohrabacher by $994,000 to $192,000) and California’s Katie Hill (who outraised incumbent Steve Knight by about $1 million to $319,000).

Seven Democrats out of the 40 competitive races reported raising more than $1 million during the quarter, while no Republican campaign boasted a seven-figure haul in the same amount of time.

While the majority of Republicans in these races – most of them incumbents – have a cash-on-hand advantage over their Democratic rivals, Democrats in 16 of the 40 races are also besting their GOP counterparts when it comes to money in the bank as well.

Overall, Democrats in these races outraised Republican by nearly a 2-1 margin over the last 3 months, about $31 million to 15.8 million.

Here’s a full chart:

 

Mark Murray
Mark Murray

Here are the top midterm ad markets and most expensive races

Here are the Top 10 markets — in terms of total TV and radio advertising — in the 2017-2018 midterm season, according to ad-spending data from Advertising Analytics. The numbers are through July 9.

  1. Chicago: $50.3 million
  2. Los Angeles: $32.3 million
  3. Orlando/Daytona Beach/Melbourne, FL: $19.9 million
  4. Tampa/St. Pete/Sarasota, FL: $18.0 million
  5. Pittsburgh, PA: $16.6 million
  6. San Diego, CA: $13.4 million
  7. Las Vegas, NV: $12.9 million
  8. St. Louis, MO: $11.6 million
  9. Satellite: $11.5 million
  10. Denver, CO: $10.8 million

The 10 most expensive Senate races

Meanwhile, here are the most expensive Senate races in terms of ad spending, per Advertising Analytics. The numbers are for both the primaries and general election.

  1. FL SEN: $26.2 million
  2. IN SEN: $21.4 million
  3. WI SEN: $17.1 million
  4. MO SEN: $15.0 million
  5. WV SEN: $12.6 million
  6. MT SEN: $9.2 million
  7. OH SEN: $5.3 million
  8. NV SEN: $5.2 million
  9. AZ SEN: $5.2 million
  10. CA SEN: $4.2 million

The 10 most expensive House races

Here are the most expensive House races in terms of ad spending, per Advertising Analytics. The numbers are for both the primaries and general election.

  1. PA-18 special: $11.9 million
  2. CA-49: $9.0 million
  3. CA-48: $5.0 million
  4. OH-12 special: $4.3 million
  5. TX-2: $4.0 million
  6. CA-39: $3.7 million
  7. MD-6: $3.7 million
  8. PA-1: $2.9 million
  9. NM-1: $2.6 million
  10. AZ-8 special: $2.5 million

The nine most expensive gubernatorial races

Here are the most expensive gubernatorial races in terms of ad spending, per Advertising Analytics. The numbers are for both the primaries and general election.

  1. IL GOV: $76.0 million
  2. FL GOV: $41.8 million
  3. TN GOV: $21.2 million
  4. GA GOV: $16.0 million
  5. MI GOV: $13.7 million
  6. NV GOV: $13.6 million
  7. OH GOV: $12.9 million
  8. PA GOV: $11.0 million
  9. ID GOV: $6.1 million
Carrie Dann
Carrie Dann

Poll: A record low 47 percent in the U.S. say they're "extremely proud" to be American

Just 47 percent of adults in the U.S. say they are "extremely proud" to be American, the lowest share since polling organization Gallup first started asking that question nearly two decades ago. 

And that's down ten points in just the last five years, from 57 percent in 2013. 

The decline has largely been among Democrats. Only 32 percent of Democrats told pollsters they are "extremely proud" to be American — down from 56 percent in 2013. 

About four-in-ten independents (42 percent) express the highest level of pride in their American identity, down from 50 percent five years ago. 

The opposite trend is true among Republicans. Now, nearly three-quarters of Republicans (74 percent) say they're extremely proud to be Americans, up slightly from 71 percent in 2013.

Dann, Caroline (206104031)
