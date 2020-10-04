Frustration mounts over contact tracing at New Jersey fundraiser

New Jersey state health officials are frustrated in their attempts to contract trace everyone who attended a fundraiser for President Donald Trump at his Bedminster golf club Thursday night before he tested positive for Covid-19.

The White House and Republican National Committee handed over names and emails of the more than 200 attendees, what event they attended inside, whether it was a smaller roundtable or the larger fundraiser and whether they reported being within six feet of Trump at any time.

According to a person who has knowledge of the effort, the state of New Jersey told the White House Medical Unit that information wasn’t enough. It asked for the phone numbers and addresses as is standard for effective contact tracing. The source also says it asked for the same information for the staff at the event. The state had received neither by Saturday evening.

There is growing frustration and anger at the state level, according to the source. The information was first requested early Friday morning and was not delivered until 2:30 p.m. The source says New Jersey has had a robust contact-tracing apparatus in place for months. There is also concern that some employees could be from low- to middle-income communities that are harder hit by the coronavirus and harder to contact trace.

Both the RNC and the White House said none of the staff came within six feet of the president for more than 15 minutes, and per guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there is no need to contact trace.