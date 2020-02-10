Fun fact: Renée Zellweger’s hair and makeup transformation in 'Judy' included a prosthetic nose and color contacts The "Judy" hair and makeup team revealed that they had to prosthetically extend the tip of Renée Zellweger's nose to better match Judy Garland's profile. Dark gray contact lenses were fitted to approximate Garland's dark brown eyes, and a cropped walnut-brown wig was fashioned to resemble Garland's iconic hairdo. Share this -







A reminder that all women are superheroes Before introducing Irish conductor Eimear Noone — the first woman to conductor (ever!) at the Academy Awards — two superheroes (Brie Larson and Gal Gadot) and the woman who paved the way for them, Sigourney Weaver, sent a strong message out to audiences: they intended to form a fight club that all people could join, but the loser would be stuck fielding questions like, "What's it like to be a woman in Hollywood?" Share this -







'Parasite's' youngest star gets in on Oscar celebration The raucous cheers for “Parasite” weren’t confined to the Dolby Theatre. The film’s youngest star, eight-year-old actor Jeong Hyeonjun, was photographed in his Seoul home jumping for joy after his film won the Oscar for best original screenplay. It was the first Academy Award on a historic night for the South Korean drama, which also won the Oscar for best International film and remained in contention for best picture honors. Parasite actor Jeong Hyeonjun, left, and his mother Lee Min Jae celebrate as they watch a TV live broadcasting of South Korean director Bong Joon Ho receiving the award for best original screenplay for "Parasite" at the Oscars, at their house in Seoul, South Korea, on Feb. 10, 2020. Ahn Young-joon / AP Share this -







Fun fact: Latin Grammy winner Rosalía marked her film debut in 'Pain and Glory' She plays one of Penélope Cruz's friends during the river scene, where she also sings. Share this -







Fun fact: Elton John did not take his last name from John Lennon Contrary to what "Rocketman" depicts, Elton John, born Reginald Kenneth Dwight, did not take the “John” in his stage name from the Beatles' John Lennon. According to Rolling Stone, the first part of his stage name is from his Bluesology bandmate Elton Long while the second part was from John Baldry, a mainstay of the 1960s London rock scene that was one of his earliest mentors. Share this -







No surprise: 'Parasite' wins best international feature Bong Joon-ho's genre-bending tale of class warfare just won the best international feature Oscar, as just about everyone expected. But will it pull double duty with a history-making best picture victory? We'll find out in the next 30 to 45 minutes! Share this -







'1917' beats a crowded field for visual effects Oscar The World War I epic "1917" took the Oscar for best visual effects, beating out some Hulk-size competition in the category, including Marvel's "Avengers: Endgame." Disney came up empty-handed despite having three of the highest-profile and showiest nominees in "Avengers," "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" and "The Lion King." The CGI de-aging effects in the other nominee, "The Irishman," were not well received by many critics, and it probably was never a real contender. But the effects in "1917" were award-worthy precisely because they were subtle. Director Sam Mendes needed an army of FX wizards to help make the film look as if it was shot completely in one take — even though it wasn't. Share this -







Jonas Rivera finds out he's the first U.S.-born Latino to win multiple Oscars Though Jennifer Lopez failed to earn an Oscar nomination for "Hustlers," the 2020 Academy Awards turned out nonetheless be a groundbreaking night for Latinos after "Toy Story 4" producer Jonas Rivera won an Oscar for best animated feature. Rivera, who previously an Academy Award for the 2015 film “Inside Out,” is now the first U.S.-born Latino to win multiple Oscars. “As if my mind couldn’t be more blown about the last five minutes, thank you for that,” Rivera said during a backstage interview, after interviewers informed him that he had made history Sunday. “I’m a little bit out of my body right now. It means the world to me. I can’t even really put it into words.” #ToyStory4's Jonas Rivera reacts to finding out that he’s the first U.S.-born Latino to win multiple #Oscars: “I’m a little bit out of my body right now. It means the world to me” pic.twitter.com/oZ8qzraYxE — Variety (@Variety) February 10, 2020 While Rivera, who is Mexican-American, doesn't speak Spanish fluently, he said he feels connected to his Latino identity and that he tries to bring his culture into his work as he did in "Toy Story 4" by hiring Jay Hernandez to play Bonnie's father in the movie. Rivera was particularly close to his Mexican grandfather, to whom he dedicated the animated feature "Up." “The only Spanish I learned was when my grandparents would fight,” Rivera said. “You work hard, you put your guts into it ... and it does happen.” Share this -







May we all mourn our lost invitations to the Jellicle Ball Yes, James Corden and Rebel Wilson used their "Cats" characters to re-horrify and remind us of what feline-centric terrors we once played witness to, but most important ... actually, that's it. Their mere presence reminded us that we should all have seen "Cats" by now. That we should have paid our hard-earned dollars to watch them sing and dance like CGI cats as we were forced to scream at the screen, "WHY?" That all that glitters isn't gold. And that if we have anything bad to say about the Jellicle Ball, then there's a reason we were not invited. The honor of a lifetime pic.twitter.com/E0yfivoizb — Mallory Rubin (@MalloryRubin) February 10, 2020 Share this -







Brie Larson let us know what Taika Waititi did with his Academy Award We all sometimes wonder what celebrities do with their Academy Awards after they walk off the Oscars stage. Brie Larson gave us a glimpse of what actor and filmmaker Taika Waititi did with his after he win for best adapted screenplay for "Jojo Rabbit." Larson posted a video on her Instagram story showing Waititi putting his award under the seat in front of him while Oscar Isaac and Salma Hayek were on stage presenting an award. Taika Waititi putting his oscar under the chair is a mood. #Oscars



🎥 Brie Larson via Instagram Story. pic.twitter.com/rpC5tVOVfT — Brie Larson Online (@blarsononline) February 10, 2020 Waititi won his first Oscar, making him the first person of indigenous descent to ever receive the honor in the screenwriting category. He is of Maori and Jewish descent. Share this -





