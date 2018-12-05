Bush's funeral service begins

Presidential historian Jon Meacham, who wrote the definitive biography of former President George H.W. Bush in 2015, delivered the first eulogy at Bush's state funeral in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday.

Meacham began by telling the story of Bush, a pilot during World War II, having his plane shot down in the Pacific area of the war.

Meacham called Bush the "last great soldier-statesman," saying he embodied the values of presidents like John Adams, Teddy Roosevelt, and Dwight Eisenhower.

"He believed that to whom much was given, much was expected," Meacham said.

Meacham highlighted some of the president's greatest accomplishments, including managing the end of the Cold War and signing the Americans with Disabilities Act.

"An imperfect man, he left us a more perfect union," Meacham said.

Public speaking wasn't Bush's "strong suit," Meacham noted, mentioning Bush's acknowledgement as such.