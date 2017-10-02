Gabby Giffords Will Respond to Shooting at 1 p.m. ET

Former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords and her husband, retired astronaut Mark Kelly, will respond to the Las Vegas massacre with remarks delivered outside the U.S. Capitol Monday afternoon, a spokeswoman for Americans for Responsible Solutions said.

The couple founded the organization aimed at encouraging lawmakers to pursue "commonsense" gun control after Giffords narrowly survived a shooting in Tucson, Arizona, that killed six of her constituents and wounded 12 others. In a statement issued Monday, Giffords called the Las Vegas shooting "a grave tragedy for our nation."

"I know this feeling of heartbreak and horror too well. The massacre in Las Vegas is a grave tragedy for our nation. This must stop — we must stop this," Giffords said, adding that she is praying for victims and first responders.

"But," she added, "I am praying for my former colleagues, too. I am praying they find the courage it will take to make progress on the challenging issue of gun violence."

Giffords and Kelly were originally scheduled to attend gun violence-related campaign events Monday for Virginia's Democratic candidate for governor, Ralph Northam.