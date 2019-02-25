Gabriela Rodriguez set to make history as the first Latina to win best picture

If Gabriela Rodriguez wins best picture for "Roma," she will be the first Latina ever to win Best Picture. The Venezuelan born producer has collaborated with Alfonso Cuarón for more than a decade, according to an interview with The Associated Press. She starting off as his intern, then progressed to become his personal assistant, then associate producer, and then became his main producer for "Roma."

Rodriguez is just one of the notable Oscar firsts that could happen if she wins this year.