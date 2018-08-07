Gates admits to affair, London apartment

Today's courtroom revelation that Paul Manafort attempted to procure a Trump administration job for a Chicago banker appears to confirm NBC News' exclusive reporting from earlier this year.

In February, NBC News reported that the special counsel's team was investigating whether Manafort promised Stephen Calk, CEO of the Federal Savings Bank, a job in the Trump White House in return for $16 million in home loans.

In today's testimony and in court evidence, we now know that Manafort, in an email after he had left his post as chairman of the Trump campaign, requested that Calk be considered for Secretary of the Army. Manafort also asked for an inauguration invitation for Calk and his son.

Last month, court filings by prosecutors said that it was Manafort who first launched Calk into the Trump orbit with a campaign position as a financial adviser. Prosecutors say that post was also part of a quid pro quo agreement for loans.

At least one Federal Savings Bank employee, Dennis Raico, has been mentioned as a possible witness in the case. He has been granted "use immunity," meaning that federal investigators can’t use any incriminating statements he may make on the witness stand against him in any future legal proceedings.

Based on the evidence that Mueller’s team has submitted to court, it appears that there may be e-mails discussing whether Manafort was actually qualified for the loans Raico was involved in processing.

The White House has steadfastly refused to comment on questions about when Manafort last communicated with them, and if he tried to push the job for Calk with the Trump transition.

A spokesperson for Calk did not return multiple calls and e-mails requesting a response over a period of several weeks leading up to the report, nor did the CEO of the Harbinger Group, the public relations firm that represents the bank.