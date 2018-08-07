Gates admits to affair, London apartment

Rick Gates, the prosecution's star witness testifying in the federal fraud trial against Paul Manafort, revealed Tuesday that he once had an extramarital affair that involved maintaining a London apartment — but said he couldn't recall if he used money he embezzled from Manafort to pay for it.
The topic came up as Kevin Downing, Manafort's defense attorney, hammered away at Gates' admitted habit of filing doctored expense reports in an attempt to paint Gates as self-motivated and untrustworthy.
Downing then asked about what he called "the secret life of Rick Gates," inquiring whether Gates kept an apartment in London and if he engaged in an extramarital relationship there.
"I admitted to a previous relationship," Gates said, adding that he maintained a flat for about two months. According to The Washington Post, the affair occurred about 10 year ago.
Rick Gates told the jury that he worked on the Trump campaign, and also testified that Manafort became the chairman of that campaign.
It was the first time that Manafort's work for President Donald Trump has come up in the trial.
The jury was shown an email from Paul Manafort after he had left the campaign requesting that Stephen Calk, CEO of the Federal Savings Bank in Chicago, be considered for Secretary of the Army. Manafort also asked for an inauguration invitation for Calk and his son.
Gates also testified that Manafort had trouble paying for his Yankees season tickets in 2016, which cost him over $200,000. Manafort directed Gates to write a letter to the Yankees saying that he bought the tickets for his own use on Manafort's credit card. "I never borrowed the card," Gates said.
The prosecution showed more emails between Manafort and Gates reportedly inflating DMP income for the purposes of securing a bank loan.
There were several email exchanges between Manafort and Gates in the fall of 2016 about receiving P&L’s, or profit and loss statements, in Word format versus PDF. In one instance, Manafort asks Gates how to convert a 2016 P&L into a Word document from a PDF. Gates tells him he’ll do it. After he sends it to Manafort, Manafort emails Gates back with a “revised” version.
Gates testified that he noticed changes to the income number. The net income was reported on the sheet to be $3 million as of September 2016.
At this time, DMP had no clients, and was not making money. Asked by Andres if this figure was accurate, Gates said “It’s not accurate.”
Gates said the figure was off by $4.2 million.
This is significant because the email shows that Manafort altered the P&L himself, not Gates.
Rick Gates testified that he altered DMP's books in 2015 to help Manafort meet the income threshold for a loan.
Gates told the jury that he was tasked with gathering the proper paperwork for a loan that Manafort was applying for. The loan required that Manafort's income in 2015 should be similar to what he made in 2014. The jury was shown email exchanges where Gates told Manafort that his 2015 income was "not going to be anywhere close to" what it was in 2014.
Prosecutor Greg Andres asked Gates why the income was substantially lower in 2015 than 2014. "Because he had zero clients at the time," Gates said.
The prosecution entered into evidence a doctored general ledger that showed that Manafort's firm, DMP International, made $6 million more than it actually did. Gates testified to email exchanges where Manafort suggested applying 2012 income and unpaid accrued income from 2014 to the bank application.
Gates said he edited a general ledger supplied to him from Manafort's accounting firm, adding $6 million to Manafort's 2015 income so that it could be closer to 2014. The jury was also shown an email showing that Gates had then sent the doctored ledger to the bank.
Manafort was unhappy about his 2014 income tax project, and tasked Gates with working with his accountant to reduce the burden, Gates testified Tuesday.
The jury was shown email exchanges that reveal Manafort's displeasure.
"I just saw this, WTF," Manafort wrote to Gates about his 2014 income tax projection. "How could I be blindsided like this? This is a disaster."
Gates corroborated Laporta's testimony by testifying that he and Laporta falsely reclassified income as a debt. Laporta testified last week that this move saved Manafort about $500,000 in income tax that year.
By 2014, Viktor Yanukovych was no longer in power and the Party of Regions disintegrated.
Gates said the last campaign he and Manafort worked in Ukraine was for the October Parliamentary election on behalf of the Opposition Block. DMP assisted Petro Poroshenko, and they were not paid in full.
When Yanukovych lost power, Gates testified that “decreased the income stream” significantly for Manafort, and his financial situation had “substantially decreased” from prior years.
“Was he having difficulty paying his bills?” Andres asked.
“He was,” Gates answered.
To begin his testimony Tuesday, Rick Gates laid out how Ukrainian businessmen (the judge has not allowed anyone to use the term "oligarchs") paid Paul Manafort for his consultancy work. Gates was asked about 11 Cypriot accounts, and he testified that they were all owned by Ukrainian businessmen.
He told the jury that Manafort loaned himself money between two Cypriot accounts because "he was trying to decrease his taxable income." Gates said that these loans were actually income.
The jury was shown a consultancy agreement that detailed how Manafort was to be paid for his work — $1 million every quarter for two years — paid by Ukrainian shelf companies into his own Cypriot account. Gates testified that Manafort used a "director company," called Inter Jura Cy, a firm of Cypriot individuals who were tasked with executing payments from one shelf company to another. He said that these companies regularly backdated documents.
The jury was shown Inter Jura Cy payment stamps on falsified invoices last week during vendor testimonies.
Gates' testimony is ongoing. Prosecutor Greg Andres told the judge he expected another three or four hours of direct questioning, not including cross examination or redirect.
Good morning. It's Tuesday, Day 6 of Paul Manafort's federal fraud trial. We'll continue to have live updates throughout the day.
Rick Gates, Manfort's former right-hand man, is expected to take the stand again, and prosecutors said their initial questioning will last three hours today, not including cross examination and redirect. To get us started, NBC News' intelligence and national security reporter Ken Dilanian analyzes Gates' testimony so far.
"If the parade of contractors, bookkeepers and accountants who have testified so far gave the jury glimpses into the dark cave of criminality prosecutors say Manafort dug over the years, Gates is taking those six men and six women all the way down into the abyss — and showing them some of the hidden corners," Dilanian writes.
Court was dismissed around 6 p.m., and will reconvene at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. Prosecutors told Judge Ellis that their initial questioning could take three more hours tomorrow, not including cross examination and redirect.