Gates corroborates accountant's testimony on falsely reclassifying income as debt

Manafort was unhappy about his 2014 income tax project, and tasked Gates with working with his accountant to reduce the burden, Gates testified Tuesday.

The jury was shown email exchanges that reveal Manafort's displeasure.

"I just saw this, WTF," Manafort wrote to Gates about his 2014 income tax projection. "How could I be blindsided like this? This is a disaster."

Gates corroborated Laporta's testimony by testifying that he and Laporta falsely reclassified income as a debt. Laporta testified last week that this move saved Manafort about $500,000 in income tax that year.