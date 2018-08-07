Manafort was unhappy about his 2014 income tax project, and tasked Gates with working with his accountant to reduce the burden, Gates testified Tuesday.
The jury was shown email exchanges that reveal Manafort's displeasure.
"I just saw this, WTF," Manafort wrote to Gates about his 2014 income tax projection. "How could I be blindsided like this? This is a disaster."
Gates corroborated Laporta's testimony by testifying that he and Laporta falsely reclassified income as a debt. Laporta testified last week that this move saved Manafort about $500,000 in income tax that year.
Manafort was unhappy about his 2014 income tax project, and tasked Gates with working with his accountant to reduce the burden, Gates testified Tuesday.
The jury was shown email exchanges that reveal Manafort's displeasure.
"I just saw this, WTF," Manafort wrote to Gates about his 2014 income tax projection. "How could I be blindsided like this? This is a disaster."
Gates corroborated Laporta's testimony by testifying that he and Laporta falsely reclassified income as a debt. Laporta testified last week that this move saved Manafort about $500,000 in income tax that year.
By 2014, Viktor Yanukovych was no longer in power and the Party of Regions disintegrated.
Gates said the last campaign he and Manafort worked in Ukraine was for the October Parliamentary election on behalf of the Opposition Block. DMP assisted Petro Poroshenko, and they were not paid in full.
When Yanukovych lost power, Gates testified that “decreased the income stream” significantly for Manafort, and his financial situation had “substantially decreased” from prior years.
“Was he having difficulty paying his bills?” Andres asked.
To begin his testimony Tuesday, Rick Gates laid out how Ukrainian businessmen (the judge has not allowed anyone to use the term "oligarchs") paid Paul Manafort for his consultancy work. Gates was asked about 11 Cypriot accounts, and he testified that they were all owned by Ukrainian businessmen.
He told the jury that Manafort loaned himself money between two Cypriot accounts because "he was trying to decrease his taxable income." Gates said that these loans were actually income.
The jury was shown a consultancy agreement that detailed how Manafort was to be paid for his work — $1 million every quarter for two years — paid by Ukrainian shelf companies into his own Cypriot account. Gates testified that Manafort used a "director company," called Inter Jura Cy, a firm of Cypriot individuals who were tasked with executing payments from one shelf company to another. He said that these companies regularly backdated documents.
The jury was shown Inter Jura Cy payment stamps on falsified invoices last week during vendor testimonies.
Gates' testimony is ongoing. Prosecutor Greg Andres told the judge he expected another three or four hours of direct questioning, not including cross examination or redirect.
Good morning. It's Tuesday, Day 6 of Paul Manafort's federal fraud trial. We'll continue to have live updates throughout the day.
Rick Gates, Manfort's former right-hand man, is expected to take the stand again, and prosecutors said their initial questioning will last three hours today, not including cross examination and redirect. To get us started, NBC News' intelligence and national security reporter Ken Dilanian analyzes Gates' testimony so far.
"If the parade of contractors, bookkeepers and accountants who have testified so far gave the jury glimpses into the dark cave of criminality prosecutors say Manafort dug over the years, Gates is taking those six men and six women all the way down into the abyss — and showing them some of the hidden corners," Dilanian writes.
Court was dismissed around 6 p.m., and will reconvene at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. Prosecutors told Judge Ellis that their initial questioning could take three more hours tomorrow, not including cross examination and redirect.
During prosecutor Greg Andres's questioning of Rick Gates, Judge T.S. Ellis stepped in a few times to question the prosecution. Andres asked Gates to tell the jury the net worth of Ukrainian businessman Rinat Akhmetov, one of Manafort's clients. Judge Ellis directed Gates not to answer the question and told Andres to tailor his questioning to the charges. A few minutes later, Andres was walking Gates through one of his passports. Judge Ellis spoke up and said loudly, "Let's get to the heart of the matter." "Your honor, we've been at the heart of the matter," Andres said before Ellis could finish his directive.
"Don't speak when I'm speaking," Ellis said sternly. When Andres continued his questioning, Ellis again interjected. "Let's find a way to expedite this," he said. He then called both sides to the front of the courtroom for a bench conference. When the conference ended, Ellis told Andres to continue his line of questioning and that he didn't overrule anything. Ellis had last week forbidden the prosecution to use the word "oligarch" when describing the Ukrainian businessmen that Manafort worked with. He has continually pressured the prosecution to cut shorten the length of their witness list and testimony.
The prosecutor walked Gates through some biographical information and his background with Paul Manafort. Gates said that he met Manafort while he was an intern with one of Manafort's former firms. However, he didn't work with Manafort directly until he started working at Davis Manafort Partners in October 2006.
The prosecution asked, "Were you involved in any criminal activity with Mr. Manafort?"
To which Gates answered, "Yes".
"Did you commit any crimes with Mr. Manafort?" the prosecution asked.
"Yes," Gates answered.
Gates also testified that he was arrested and has entered into a plea agreement with the government. Asonye entered the plea agreement into evidence.
Gates, who usually sports a beard, looked almost unrecognizable with a clean-shaven face. He is wearing a blue suit. Neither Manafort nor his wife seemed to react when he took the stand.
The judge just called for a bench conference. Questioning should resume momentarily.