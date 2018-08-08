Rick Gates dismissed from stand

Rick Gates, the prosecution's star witness, has stepped down from the witness stand.

But before that happened, prosecutor Greg Andres, upon redirect, asked Rick Gates about his extramarital affair, revealed yesterday as part of the defense's cross-examination. Gates said that it happened over 10 years ago, that it lasted five months, and that he told his wife about it. He also said that he told Paul Manafort and that he was supportive.

"Did Mr. Manafort fire you?" Andres asked. "No," Gates answered.

Andres also asked Gates if special counsel Robert Mueller told him to do anything during their preparation sessions. "They told me to tell the truth," Gates said.

Andres asked Gates, "Is there any doubt that if you lied, the special counsel will rip up your plea agreement?”

“No doubt at all,” Gates answered.

After that, Downing, in his re-cross, cited Andres saying moments ago that if Gates lied, Mueller could “rip up” Gates’s plea agreement.

“Do you recall telling the special counsel that you had four extra marital affairs?” Downing said.

Andres objected, and attorneys for both sides went into a bench conference.

After the bench conference, Downing told Gates that his "secret life" spanned over a period of time, to which Gates said, “I’ve made many mistakes over many years.”

Downing did not return to his previous question about Gates’s alleged affairs.

Court is now on recess until 11:45 a.m. Judge T.S. Ellis wants to consider whether the FBI forensic accountant, who is next to testify, can read Manafort’s emails aloud.