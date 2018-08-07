Gates: Manafort had 'zero' clients in 2015

Rick Gates testified that he altered DMP's books in 2015 to help Manafort meet the income threshold for a loan.

Gates told the jury that he was tasked with gathering the proper paperwork for a loan that Manafort was applying for. The loan required that Manafort's income in 2015 should be similar to what he made in 2014. The jury was shown email exchanges where Gates told Manafort that his 2015 income was "not going to be anywhere close to" what it was in 2014.

Prosecutor Greg Andres asked Gates why the income was substantially lower in 2015 than 2014. "Because he had zero clients at the time," Gates said.

The prosecution entered into evidence a doctored general ledger that showed that Manafort's firm, DMP International, made $6 million more than it actually did. Gates testified to email exchanges where Manafort suggested applying 2012 income and unpaid accrued income from 2014 to the bank application.

Gates said he edited a general ledger supplied to him from Manafort's accounting firm, adding $6 million to Manafort's 2015 income so that it could be closer to 2014. The jury was also shown an email showing that Gates had then sent the doctored ledger to the bank.