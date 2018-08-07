Manafort's income stream 'substantially decreased' after Yanukovych left power, Gates testifies

By 2014, Viktor Yanukovych was no longer in power and the Party of Regions disintegrated.

Gates said the last campaign he and Manafort worked in Ukraine was for the October Parliamentary election on behalf of the Opposition Block. DMP assisted Petro Poroshenko, and they were not paid in full.

When Yanukovych lost power, Gates testified that “decreased the income stream” significantly for Manafort, and his financial situation had “substantially decreased” from prior years.

“Was he having difficulty paying his bills?” Andres asked.

“He was,” Gates answered.