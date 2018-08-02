Gates still set to testify; judge doesn't want prosecutors to 'gild the lily'

And Day Three is underway.

After the prosecution yesterday cast doubt on calling Rick Gates as a witness, Uzo Asonye immediately clarified this morning that they have “every intention” of calling him to the stand. Gates, Manafort’s former business partner, has already pleaded guilty in a deal with Mueller and is considered a key witness for the prosecution.

Asonye said the prosecution is constantly evaluating which witnesses will be called from the list of 35, in an effort to shorten the trial.

Meanwhile, we have an update on the dispute over whether photos of Manfort’s flashy suits and expenditures will be shown to the jury.

Judge Ellis told prosecutors that he isn't likely to allow it because doing so could unfairly "besmirch the defendant."

"It could engender bias against rich people," Ellis told prosecutors, saying he didn’t want them to “gild the lily.”

The jury has seen some photos, but despite a brief filed late Wednesday from prosecutors, urging the judge to let them show more evidence of Manafort's lavish spending, the judge indicated he's not likely to loosen the reins. Jurors have seen some photos, but not as many as prosecutors wanted them to see.