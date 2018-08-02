Feedback

Gates still set to testify; judge doesn't want prosecutors to 'gild the lily'

And Day Three is underway.

After the prosecution yesterday cast doubt on calling Rick Gates as a witness, Uzo Asonye immediately clarified this morning that they have “every intention” of calling him to the stand. Gates, Manafort’s former business partner, has already pleaded guilty in a deal with Mueller and is considered a key witness for the prosecution.

Asonye said the prosecution is constantly evaluating which witnesses will be called from the list of 35, in an effort to shorten the trial.

Meanwhile, we have an update on the dispute over whether photos of Manfort’s flashy suits and expenditures will be shown to the jury.

Judge Ellis told prosecutors that he isn't likely to allow it because doing so could unfairly "besmirch the defendant."

"It could engender bias against rich people," Ellis told prosecutors, saying he didn’t want them to “gild the lily.”

The jury has seen some photos, but despite a brief filed late Wednesday from prosecutors, urging the judge to let them show more evidence of Manafort's lavish spending, the judge indicated he's not likely to loosen the reins. Jurors have seen some photos, but not as many as prosecutors wanted them to see.

Charlie Gile

Witness on potentially fake invoice: 'I've never seen this'

The prosecution's first witness of the day three was Joel Maxwell, COO of Big Picture Solutions.

Maxwell testified that Manafort was a "top five" client of his company, and spent over $2.2 million over on TVs, internet networks and home automation at five of his properties. He said that he dealt directly with Manafort until 2013, when he billed through Rick Gates.

Prosecutors entered into evidence bank statements that showed money coming to Big Picture Solutions from Cyprus and Maxwell testified that the money was applied to Manafort's accounts.

A potentially fake invoice was shown to Maxwell. "I've never seen this," he said. The invoice purported to be from Big Picture Solutions, LLC (Maxwell's company is Inc, not LLC) billing Global Endeavour, LLC for $163,000.

There was a payment stamp from a bank in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. This is the third potentially fake invoice to Global Endeavour that has been presented at trial. Bank records showed that Big Picture Solutions were paid on occasion from Global Endeavour's Cyprus accounts.

Upon cross-examination, Maxwell testified that in emails Gates explained that it was "hard to move money from his account to mine."

Next witness: Michael Regolizio, the head of a landscaping firm.

Charlie Gile

And in case you were wondering what a $15,000 ostrich jacket looks like, that is one on the left. These jackets were among the collection of high-end menswear submitted by the government as evidence on Wednesday.

Image:
Manafort's ostrich jacket on the left, and another introduced as evidence by the government on Wednesday. Department of Justice via AP

And some thoughts from Chuck Rosenberg, former U.S attorney for eastern district of Virginia and NBC News analyst, on the trial brief filed by Mueller’s team overnight:

“The government believes that the judge has improperly prohibited them from introducing certain evidence at trial, to demonstrate that Manafort intentionally filed false tax returns. Remember, that burden is on the government and it must show specific intent. That’s a high burden. So, the government did some research and is presenting the judge with a bunch of cases that say it would not be error for him to permit the photographs of Manafort’s luxury items and large expenditures to be put before the jury.

 “Note that the cases the government references generally say it is not an ‘abuse of discretion’ for a judge to permit such evidence to be introduced.  This is where they think the judge is wrong in ruling that the evidence they want to use is essentially more prejudicial than probative — the heart of rule 403 of the federal rules of evidence. The judge is wrong to keep such evidence out, and well within his discretion — so these cases say — to permit the government to introduce it.

“The trial brief is an attempt by the government to get the judge to change his mind. I will say this about Ellis — I have seen him reconsider his own rulings during trial. The judge could change his mind, so this is worth a shot by the government. I have occasionally done this in the middle of trial where I think a judge is misinterpreting a rule of evidence or a rule of procedure.”

Ken Dilanian
Ken Dilanian

Mueller's team: It's important we show Manafort's expensive lifestyle

Good morning,

The special counsel's team filed a brief overnight urging the judge to reconsider his decision not to allow them to show photos of Manafort’s suits and other luxury goods. Yesterday, the government produced invoices for some $1.26 million in clothes, including a $15,000 suit made from ostrich.

Mueller's team argues they have a right to show photos of the clothes to help prove their case, and that Judge T.S. Ellis is wrong to say it would be unfair. (The judge, for his part, has said it's not illegal to have expensive taste.)

“Courts have consistently held in tax and bank fraud cases that evidence of a defendant’s spending and lifestyle is relevant to his intent and is not unduly prejudicial,” the brief says, directly challenging the ruling of Judge Ellis, who has consistently blocked prosecutors from showing the jury such evidence.

Furthermore, the brief states: "That Manafort had an expensive lifestyle that required lots of money to maintain is important proof as to why he would commit the bank frauds. When Manafort’s income declined in 2014, he resorted to bank fraud as a means to maintain his lifestyle. Indeed, the government is entitled to refute the common argument that a wealthy person has no need to commit bank fraud, by demonstrating that Manafort had grown accustomed to his material wealth."

Michelle Dubert

Contractor had no knowledge of companies Manafort used to pay him

The ninth witness brought to the stand by the government was Doug DeLuca, another contractor who performed work on Andrea Manafort’s Arlington home. The work included exterior design, an outside kitchen with soapstone countertops, a living room and a pergola.

DeLuca’s firm, Federal Construction Company LLC, was paid $104,424 by Paul Manafort.

DeLuca told attorney Brandon Van Grack that he was subpoenaed for documents related to his business with Manafort, including emails, sketches, photos of progress and completion, and bank statements.

It was established through an email brought into evidence that DeLuca would handle design with Andrea, and matters of construction and budget with Paul.

In one agonizing moment, Van Grack asked DeLuca what a “pergola” is. DeLuca took Van Grack to task, offering a lengthy explanation, including specific details about the wisteria vining up the wood to create natural shade. Judge Ellis interjected, asking Van Grack the “virtue” of “having a witness describe in exquisite detail” this aspect of the work. “You’re done. Move on,” Ellis said.

Manafort paid Federal Construction via wire from an entity called Lucicle Consultants Ltd — not to be confused with Lucille LLC, the entity that purchased Andrea Manafort’s home — and Pompolo Ltd.

DeLuca said he had no knowledge of the origins of these companies.

Again appearing to try to head off the defense’s strategy, Van Grack asked DeLuca if he’d ever met or spoken with Rick Gates, or if he’d received payment from him. DeLuca said he not to all of these questions.

In his cross examination, defense lawyer Jay Nanavati’s asked DeLuca if Manafort ever said this would be a business project (“No”), if he ever said the house would be used for anyone other than Andrea (“No”) and if he’d ever heard of Lucille or Lucicle except through Paul Manafort (again, “No”).

Charlie Gile

Prosecutors home in on mystery invoice to contractor for work on Manafort's homes

Stephen Jacobson testified that his company, SP&C, worked for Paul Manafort beginning in 2001 and billed $3.2 million for work on at least five of his homes — including one in Trump Tower.

Prosecutor Greg Andres asked Jacobson how he received payment on Manafort's invoices. Jacobson said that the bills were mostly paid by international wire transfer. Prosecutors showed records of international wire transfers from banks in Cyprus to SP&C that Jacobson said matched outstanding invoices for work done at Manafort's properties.

Andres entered into evidence an invoice that purported to be from SP&C to a company named Global Endeavours, but Jacobson said he did not recognize it. The balance matched a $75,000 payment from Cyprus to SP&C from two days earlier in November 2013. The prosecution was implying that something is suspicious about this invoice but haven't yet expanded any further.

Earlier in the day, the manager at a luxury New York menswear shop said that he didn't recognize a different misspelled invoice.

Upon cross-examination, defense attorney Jay Nanavati asked Jacobson to describe Manafort's demeanor. "Tough but fair," Jacobson said. Jacobson testified that after Manafort handed off bill paying to a woman named Heather, the bills were paid in a more timely fashion.

Next on the stand: Douglas DeLuca, a builder.

Michelle Dubert

'Very close friend' testifies about real estate deal

The seventh witness the government called to the stand was Wayne Holland, a retired Army lieutenant colonel turned contractor and real estate agent, and who is a neighbor of Manafort's. Holland called Manafort a “very close friend” for over 30 years.

When asked if he knew what Manafort had done for a living, Holland said he knew he was a successful lobbyist.

Holland was an agent for Manafort’s daughter Andrea when she purchased a $1.89 million house in Arlington, Virginia, in 2012. Holland told the jury that Manafort told him to “go for it” and offer the full asking price. He said the money deposit for the home came from Andrea, and Manafort paid the rest.

He said it was a cash offer.

Holland didn’t have a sense of where geographically the money came from. Prosecutor Uzo Asonye presented an email from Paul Manafort to Holland regarding the purchasing property. The email said: 

“1.9 million should be in your escrow account tomorrow morning. It is coming from Lucille LLC.”

Holland did not know what Lucille LLC was, and didn’t inquire as that was beyond his job requirements as the buyer’s realtor. He said Manafort did not say where the wire was coming from.

When asked about Rick Gates, Holland stated he was familiar with him in regards to his involvement in the news, but he was not involved in home purchase.

Defense attorney Jay Nanavati reiterated in cross examination that Holland didn’t know and didn’t need to know Lucille, as it was a matter for the seller. He asked finally, “Is Paul Manafort one of the nicest neighbors you’ve had?”

Michelle Dubert

Prosecutor Uzo Asonye told Judge Ellis that the prosecution is moving “ahead of schedule,” and that he anticipates the government will rest its case next week. He did not specify a more specific time frame.

Michelle Dubert

Manafort definitely has expensive taste...

The CFO of a Beverly Hills store that has called itself “the most expensive store” testified that Paul Manafort was a good customer. Ron Wall of House of Bijan, Wednesday’s fourth witness, said most customers paid by card or check, but some paid by wire transfer.

Prosecutor Greg Andres showed Wall a series of invoices dating from 2010 through 2012 totaling $334,325, all of which were paid through wire transfers from banks that originated in Cyprus.

Between Alan Couture of New York and Bijan Couture, so far on Wednesday the government has produced invoices for some $1.26 million worth of clothes that it says Manafort purchased between the years 2010 and 2014.

In defense attorney Jay Nanavati’s cross examination, he pointed out to the jury that Wall had never met Manafort, had not been a sales person for Bijan or in a “customer-facing” position, and did not interact with Manafort. He was also quick to reiterate that other clients at Bijan also paid through wire transfers.

Another witness, Daniel Opsut of Mercedes-Benz of Alexandria, testified that Manafort had paid for a new Mercedes with money from Cyprus. Opsut said that in October 2012, Paul and Kathleen Manafort bought a new 2013 SL 550, list price $123,000, by trading in two other cars and covering the remaining $62,750 with a payment from Cyprus Popular Bank.

