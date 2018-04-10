GDPR in the U.S.?

Zuckerberg addressed whether Facebook would extend the privacy protections recently codified in Europe to users in the United States on a call with reporters last week, calling the new European regulations, “very positive.”

“We intend to make all the same controls and settings available everywhere, not just in Europe. Is it going to be exactly the same format? Probably not. We need to figure out what makes sense in different markets with the different laws and different places. But — let me repeat this — we’ll make all controls and settings the same everywhere, not just in Europe."

Passed in 2016 and set to take effect this May, the GDPR institutes strict rules about the kind of data that companies can collect and store, and gives users more control over their own privacy, including in some instances, the ability to request deletion of one’s data under their 'right to be forgotten.' It also sets fines and penalties for data misuse and breaches.