NFL commissioner says 'urgent need for action' to mend America NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell conceded Saturday that there "remains an urgent need for action" to mend America's racial divide in the wake of George Floyd's death. The NFL has been a flashpoint for protests over police violence ever since Colin Kaepernick began kneeling during national anthems before games. Kaepernick has since gone unsigned — and emerged as a leading voice in opposition of police violence. "There remains an urgent need for action," Goodell wrote. "We recognize the power of our platform in communities and as part of the fabric of American society. Goodell's statement also mentioned the recent police killing of Louisville EMT Breonna Taylor and the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery by white suspects in Georgia. NFL players union chief DeMaurice Smith penned a letter to members and told them they should be empowered to speak up about Floyd's death: "It impossible to not to take this personally. We should take this personally." pic.twitter.com/rRUOPpWSpE — NFL (@NFL) May 30, 2020







Pockets of violence at New York City protests, NYPD says NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said on Saturday afternoon that protests, some with pockets of violence, have already begun in New York City. When a reporter asked him what he expects tonight from protesters, Shea replied: "Tonight started already. It started about 5 hours ago." When asked about who is perpetrating the violence and if people are coming in from out of town, Shea cautioned that they're still sorting out everyone's addresses. But he said at least 20 percent are from "out of town." "It's probably higher, maybe much higher," he added. He said he suspects some of the people they took into custody have given false Brooklyn addresses







Protest during a pandemic Hand sanitizer duct taped to a pole for demonstrators pic.twitter.com/6rN5R6bbNL — Maddie McGarvey (@maddiemcgarvey) May 30, 2020







NYPD to cops: be ready to come to work whenever, wherever needed The NYPD has told its officers that they should be prepared to come to work whenever and wherever they are needed in the city due to the ongoing protests and events citywide as a precautionary measure. The memo to all NYPD officers, sent Saturday and reviewed by NBC News, says "in light of citywide events and the ongoing need to provide extensive police services on a citywide bases, the police commissioner has directed that the duty chart be suspended until further notice." The memo is described by police officials as "an emergency measure" given the ongoing protests and means that NYPD officers may be called in and that they can be sent to various precincts and commands as needed.







It’s also been an afternoon of multiple peaceful protests and marches all across the city.



This group of thousands marched to the Minneapolis Police Department’s 5th Precinct.



I’m told this demonstration was organized by students.



(Video from 2pm CT) pic.twitter.com/RVMTcMo5ns — Shaquille Brewster (@shaqbrewster) May 30, 2020







Chrissy Teigen says she will donate $200K to bail out protesters Chrissy Teigen announced on Saturday she will donate $200,000 to bail out protestors as Americans continue to take to the streets to protest the death of George Floyd. Teigen originally said on Twitter she would be donating $100,000 in "celebration" of President Trump saying Saturday evening might be "MAGA night" at the White House. She then doubled the amount after someone in her Twitter replies called the protesters "rioters and criminals." Ooo they might need more money then. Make it $200,000 https://t.co/axuJnazJkU — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 30, 2020







We will always protect free speech and Angelenos’ right to live without fear of violence or vandalism. To increase safety for demonstrators, law enforcement and all citizens of Los Angeles, we are putting a curfew in place from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

https://t.co/vy3XM760qb — MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) May 30, 2020







Denver enacts 8 p.m. curfew following two nights of protests After Denver was rocked by two day of protests, Mayor Michael Hancock announced he is enacting a curfew on Saturday "to help protect people and property." Hancock said the curfew will begin at 8 p.m. on Saturday and last until 5 a.m. Sunday, he said in a press release. There will also be a curfew in place on Sunday evening. The mayor said 34 people have been arrested in the past two nights of protest, and called the "destruction" in the city "reckless, inexcusable, and unacceptable."






