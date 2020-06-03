George Floyd's death resonates in Chicago CHICAGO — For many activists and community organizers, George Floyd’s death under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer was a brutal reminder of Chicago's racial divide and history of police brutality against African Americans. Many of those interactions also ended in death. “Chicago has dealt with this over and over again,” said Carlil Pittman, founder of the youth-led anti-violence organization Good Kids Mad City. “This was literally the last straw not just in our city but for the whole black community in America. It's a repeated trauma to continuously watch police officers kill our black and brown brothers and sisters with no remedy for it taking place.” Read the whole story here. Share this -







Louisiana governor thanks residents for keeping demonstrations peaceful BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards on Wednesday thanked the people of his state for holding peaceful demonstrations in the aftermath of George Floyd's death, avoiding the violence and property damage seen in other parts of the country. "Almost without exception, every single person who's shown up to protest and demonstrated has done so in a way that is an appropriate expression of their concerns about this," Edwards said. The Democratic governor said he doesn't expect to use the Louisiana National Guard to assist local and state police in their response to the future Floyd protests.







Experts say new charge in George Floyd case fits As the murder case against former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin was upgraded from third-degree murder to "unintentional" second-degree murder Wednesdaym experts said the revised allegations appear to be appropriate in the death of George Floyd. The upgraded charge comes with a maximum sentence of 40 years compared to 25 for third-degree murder. University of Minnesota Law School Professor Susanna Blumenthal said the new count means prosecutors would have to prove that a felony assault led to death. "Second-degree felony murder does not require proof of intent to kill," she said by email. "What the prosecutor would need to establish is that the officer caused death while committing or attempting to commit a felony offense, which has been charged in this case as assault in the third degree." Read the whole story here.







Over 60 charged in Los Angeles County with looting, other crimes MAY 31: Chaos erupts as police descend on looters in Santa Monica June 1, 2020 04:56 More than 60 people have been charged with looting and other crimes for incidents in Los Angeles County that occurred amid protests following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, the district attorney said Wednesday. Sixty-one people have been charged and the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said it expects additional cases to be presented by law enforcement this week. "A majority of the charges filed over the past two days have been for looting," the district attorney's office said in a statement. Other charges include assault and battery on police, robbery and possession of a destructive device. Los Angeles and other cities in the county, including Santa Monica, have seen looting during protests following Floyd's death on May 25, although city officials have stressed that the majority of protesters have been peaceful. At a police commission meeting on Tuesday, LAPD Chief Michel Moore said there had been around 2,700 arrests, with around 2,500 of those for failure to disperse or curfew violations, since the unrest began. Then on Tuesday law enforcement made around 900 arrests, also for mostly curfew violations, a law enforcement source familiar with the situation said.







George Floyd had coronavirus, autopsy shows George Floyd had coronavirus, according to a full autopsy report released Wednesday. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's full autopsy report said Floyd first tested positive for the virus on April 3, nearly two months prior to his death. An earlier autopsy report from the county attributed Floyd's cause of death as a "cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression." It also listed other "significant" conditions, including hypertensive heart disease, fentanyl intoxication and recent methamphetamine use.







San Diego sheriff bans carotid restraint San Diego County Sheriff Bill Gore said Wednesday he's banning the use of the carotid restraint in the wake of criticism. "In light of community concerns, and after consultation with many elected officials throughout the county, I am stopping the use of the carotid restraint by my deputies effective immediately," the sheriff in the nation's fifth largest county said in a statement. It follows a Monday announcement by San Diego city police Chief David Nisleit that city officers would immediately cease using the restraint that involves wrapping an arm around a suspect's neck and squeezing. George Floyd died after a Minneapolis police officer pushed his knee into Floyd's neck for 8 minutes, 46 seconds on May 25, sparking nationwide unrest, prompting new scrutiny of techniques police use to forcefully detain people.







'He tries to divide us': Former Defense Secretary Mattis compares Trump's protest response to Nazi tactics Former Defense Secretary James Mattis on Wednesday slammed President Donald Trump's response to the protests over the death of George Floyd as divisive and calling "bizarre photo-op" in front of St. John's Episcopal Church "an abuse of executive authority." "Donald Trump is the first president in my lifetime who does not try to unite the American people — does not even pretend to try. Instead, he tries to divide us," Mattis wrote in a statement published by the Atlantic. "Instructions given by the military departments to our troops before the Normandy invasion reminded soldiers that 'The Nazi slogan for destroying us … was 'Divide and Conquer.' Our American answer is 'In Union there is Strength.' We must summon that unity to surmount this crisis—confident that we are better than our politics, Mattis wrote. In the stunning rebuke of his former boss, the former general noted that he'd sworn to defend the Constitution when he was sworn into the Marine Corps "some 50 years ago." Click here for the full story.






