George Floyd's family appeals to U.N. for support for police reform
George Floyd’s family and his legal team released on Monday a letter they sent to the United Nations requesting recommendations for police reform in the U.S.
The group sent a letter on June 3 to one of the international body’s working groups asking for support for the end of the provision of military equipment and military-type training for police, the teaching of deescalation techniques, independent prosecutions and autopsies for “extrajudicial” police killings, and more.
“When a group of people of any nation have been systemically deprived of their universal human right to life by its government for decades, it must appeal to the international community for its support and to the United Nations for its intervention,” Floyd’s family attorney Ben Crump said in a press release.
Stephan Cannon of St. Louis faces one count of first-degree murder, one count of first-degree burglary, one count of unlawful possession of a firearm, and two counts of armed criminal action in connection with retired captain David Dorn's death. He is being held without bond, according to St. Louis police.
Jimmie Robinson, 27, was also charged with first-degree burglary, armed criminal action and stealing in connection with Dorn's death. He's being held on $30,000 cash-only bond.
The arrests were announced five days after Dorn was shot and killed after responding to an alarm at Lee Pawn and Jewelry Store amid protests and unrest over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Four other officers were shot that night and 55 businesses were burglarized or damaged.
NYPD misconduct often involves minority youth, report says
The vast majority of complaints about mistreatment of youths by New York Police officers involved children of color, according to a report released Monday by the city’s police watchdog agency.
The New York City Civilian Complaint Review Board released an analysis of more than 100 complaints involving young New Yorkers between January 2018 and last June that showed that young males of color between the ages of 10 and 18 were a complainant and/or victim in nearly 65 percent of complaints involving youth, despite only accounting for less than five percent of New York City’s population.
The report added that several youth-NYPD interactions involving New Yorkers between the ages of 10 and 18 involved officers stopping youth for "seemingly innocuous activities," such as playing, high-fiving, running, carrying backpacks and jaywalking.
The report comes amid mounting calls for police reform in the wake of in-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last month.
9m ago / 1:24 PM UTC
Thousands expected to pay final respects to George Floyd in Houston
We’re outside Houston’s Fountain of Praise Church this morning where thousands are expected to pay their final respects to #GeorgeFloyd. Tomorrow he’ll be laid to rest in a private ceremony. Our story for the @TODAYshow: pic.twitter.com/wFAlSmhHW8
What does protester rallying cry 'defund the police' mean?
Protesters have taken to the streets demanding their cities shrink police departments, and "defund the police" has become a frequent rallying cry.
Supporters of the movement say they are not trying to eliminate police departments, but rather calling for budgets to be realigned so that the emphasis is on community programs rather than strictly enforcement.
On NBC News "Meet the Press" on Sunday, Black Lives Matter co-founder Alicia Garza explained that the phrase "defund the police," means "invest in the resources that our communities need." She went on to say that means "increased funding for housing, increased funding for education, increased funding for quality of life for communities that are over policed and over surveilled."
Other cities have floated ideas to heed the call.
After saying that the New York City curfew would be lifted Sunday, Mayor Bill de Blasioannounced a proposal to shift funding from the New York Police Department to youth and social services. And Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcettivowed to slash up to $150 million of the police budget. The proposals are expected to face stiff resistance from police leaders and unions.
Linda Givetash
2h ago / 11:41 AM UTC
Man drives into Seattle George Floyd protest, shoots one protester
A man drove into a Seattle crowd protesting the death in police custody of George Floyd before shooting one of the demonstrators on Sunday, police said.
The suspect was detained and the 27-year-old man who was shot in the arm was taken to hospital by firefighters, police said in a tweet. Officials did not name the shooter or the victim.
Police confirmed a gun was recovered and no other people were injured.
New York City is set to begin the first phase of re-opening on Monday after nearly three months of coronavirus lockdown restrictions that were capped off last week with a curfew enacted in the wake of protests.
In the wake of the protests that roiled the city after the death of George Floyd, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Sunday a series of new reforms to the New York City Police Department. He also said the city will shift funding from the police force to youth and social services for communities of color.
As many as 400,000 people are expected to return to work on Monday, NBC New York reported. Full subway service and construction work are also set to resume. As of Sunday, the city had 210,166 confirmed coronavirus cases and 21,752 deaths, approximately one-fifth of the entire U.S. death toll.
New York City: We are lifting the curfew, effective immediately. Yesterday and last night we saw the very best of our city.
Tomorrow we take the first big step to restart. Keep staying safe. Keep looking out for each other.
"That privilege kept me from understanding the 'why' behind Colin Kaepernick’s decision to kneel during the national anthem. That privilege allowed me to ignore my black teammates’ grievances about their experiences with law enforcement, being profiled, and discriminated against," wrote Votto, who grew up just outside of Toronto. "And that privilege has made me complicit in the death of George Floyd, as well as the many other injustices that blacks experience in the U.S. and my native Canada. "
Votto, 36, said supports the Black Lives Matter movement and added: "Only now am I just beginning to hear. I am awakening to their pain, and my ignorance. No longer will I be silent."