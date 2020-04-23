Georgia reports 772 new coronavirus cases as businesses prepare to reopen Georgia reported 772 additional COVID-19 cases and 36 deaths at noon Thursday, hours before Gov. Brian Kemp's heavily criticized plan to reopen state businesses takes effect. The state has recorded 872 coronavirus deaths and 21,512 cases. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he "strongly disagrees" with Kemp's executive order to allow businesses like gyms, bowling alleys, barbers, cosmetologists and nail care artists to reopen with restricted operations on Friday. Kemp later tweeted that he appreciated Trump's "bold leadership and insight during these difficult times," but he declined to back down. "Our next measured step is driven by data and guided by state public health officials. We will continue with this approach to protect the lives - and livelihoods - of all Georgians," Kemp wrote. Share this -







New York Times to stop printing Sunday travel section The New York Times is replacing its Sunday travel and sport print sections with new coverage of life during the pandemic, called "At Home," according to a company memo. Travel will temporarily cease production, while sport news will shift into the first section of the newspaper. "At Home" will be edited by travel editor Amy Virshup, and will cover what to watch, listen to, read, cook, make and play, according to the memo. It will also include virtual travel guides and beauty tips and "what's happening in the night skies." The memo says that the travel section will return when the pandemic eases.







Tom Hanks sends letter, typewriter to Australian boy bullied over his name: Corona Tom Hanks on Nov. 22, 2019. Nathan Congleton / NBC Tom Hanks has sent a letter and a Corona-brand typewriter to an Australian boy who wrote to him about being bullied over his name, Corona, Australian television networks reported on Thursday. Corona De Vries, an 8-year-old from the Gold Coast in Queensland state wrote to the Hollywood star after he and his wife, Rita, had spent more than two weeks in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 in the Australian beach resort. Read the full story here.







Empty highways lure California drivers to speed, with citations up 87 percent A mostly empty highway through downtown Los Angeles just before noon on April 7, 2020. Robyn Beck / AFP - Getty Images file Too many car-loving Californians, with wide open highways beckoning and possible boredom at home, are taking to roads at dangerous, triple-digit speeds, authorities said Wednesday. The California Highway Patrol has issued 87 percent more citations for driving at least 100 mph since the state's coronavirus shutdown began, officials said. "Fewer cars on the road doesn't give drivers the green light to travel over the speed limit," the state's Office of Traffic Safety Director Barbara Rooney said in a statement. Read the full story here.







LGBTQ activists join forces to reimagine Pride amid coronavirus pandemic Facing a wave of cancellations amid the global pandemic, LGBTQ activists are scrambling to reimagine gay pride events, some of which are among the biggest in-person gatherings in the world The latest major city to announce a cancellation was New York, the birthplace of the original pride march and the site of last year's blockbuster Stonewall 50 pride celebration, which drew 5 million people to the city's streets to celebrate the half-century anniversary of the historic 1969 Stonewall uprising. Read the full story here.







First pollution, now coronavirus: Black parish in Louisiana deals with 'a double whammy' of death St. James Parish is a nearly majority black parish of about 21,000 people. It sits halfway between New Orleans and Baton Rouge — along an 85-mile stretch that is home to more than 200 chemical plants and refineries. Even before the coronavirus arrived, there was so much sickness and death in that corridor of southeastern Louisiana that it's been given the nickname Cancer Alley. And more recently, Death Alley. Read the full story here.







N.Y. Gov. Cuomo says state nursing homes will be investigated Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday that nursing homes in New York would be investigated to ensure that they were following the guidelines that had been put in place during the outbreak. Cuomo said nursing homes are required to: Have their staffs undergo regular temperature checks and wear personal protective equipment.

Quarantine residents infected with the virus.

Have separate staff for residents who test positive for COVID-19.

Notify residents and family members within 24 hours if any resident tests positive for or dies because of the coronavirus.

Transfer residents to another facility if they cannot provide adequate care for them.

Readmit those infected only if the facilities can provide adequate care as dictated by the CDC and the state department of health. Cuomo said Attorney General Letitia James would be helping to ensure these rules are being met.






