Georgia votes after accusations of hacking, voter suppression roil tight governor race

Millions of Americans cannot vote thanks to a felony conviction, but Floridians could give more than a million ex-felons their voting rights back if they approve a constitutional amendment at the polls today.
Florida’s Amendment 4 would automatically restore voting rights to more than a million ex-felons who have completed their sentences, allowing them to register to vote again immediately. Florida is one of four states that bans felons from voting permanently — unless they can get clemency from the state — and the law disproportionately affects minorities, who are convicted at higher rates.
A recent poll suggested Florida voters support the initiative, but the measure still faces a steep hurdle: It will need the support of at least 60 percent of voters to pass. Ex-felons convicted of murder or sex crimes are not eligible to have their rights restored by the initiative.
Google Trends noted on Tuesday morning that the top-trending Google Search in the U.S. was "dónde votar," Spanish for "where to vote," which had spiked over 3,000 percent.
What does that mean? There's no way to know. But Latino voters are heading to the polls Tuesday to cast ballots in a midterm election that in many ways has a lot to do with them — and the outcome in several battleground House and Senate races, such as in Texas and Nevada, could be influenced by Latino turnout.
As voters head to the polls on Tuesday in Georgia, Democrat Stacey Abrams is locked in a tight race for governor against Republican Brian Kemp, who oversees elections as secretary of state.
The race, however, has been upended in the final stretch by claims of voter suppression, abuse of power and hacking.
I reported on the first lawsuit filed by civil rights groups in October after the Associated Press investigation found that Kemp's office had places 53,000 voter registration applicants in limbo, 70 percent of whom were African-American. Kemp denied the charge, but Abrams swiftly called it voter suppression. Earlier this month, a federal judge sided with the civil rights groups and ordered Kemp to allow more than 3,000 people whose voter registrations were put on hold over proof-of-citizenship issues access to a ballot.
Also, Kemp announced Sunday that he was investigating Georgia's Democratic Party over an attempted hack of the voter registration system. Kemp did not provide evidence to back up his claims. Abrams responded by calling his investigation a "witch hunt"
While the main event on Tuesday night are the elections that will decide control of the House Senate, governor’s mansions and state legislatures across the country, there’s been a more subtle battle being waged below the surface.
As Democratic politicians consider mounting presidential bids of their own, they’ve been touching down in key presidential states to help campaign with Democratic candidates. While the down ballot candidates were happy to have a higher-profile Democrat to draw supporters, the visits could help ingratiate these candidates with local primary or caucusgoers if they do decide to run.
Along with our colleagues at NBCNews.com, The Rundown has also been tracking the early 2020 jockeying. That includes New Jersey Sen. Corey Booker’s trip to Iowa; former VIce President Joe Biden’s repeated travels; Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders’s multi-state midterm blitz; Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley’s Iowa and New Hampshire hires; Michael Avenatti’s trip to Iowa and decision to launch a political action committee; and a joint-fundraising effort by 2020 hopefuls aimed at challenging the National Rifle Association’s political clout.
Earlier this year, during the primary season, several progressive Democrats got on board with an "abolish ICE" message, pledging to end or modify the federal agency that was given broader authority by the Trump administration to arrest and deport undocumented immigrants.
But as the midterm elections got closer, the "abolish ICE" issue all but vanished from their radar.
As we reported over the weekend, this happened because of what experts said was the issue's failure to resonate with mainstream Democratic voters, a misplacing of blame for the nation's immigration crisis and a successful counter-attack from Republicans, including President Donald Trump.
As of Tuesday, Election Day, over 38 million — 38,423,020 — votes have been counted as early or absentee in the 2018 midterm elections nationwide.
That's well more than the total cast in the 2014 midterm elections, when more than 21 million early votes were tabulated.
Throughout the cycle, the political unit has been tracking not just the outsized money being spent in elections, but the messages that campaigns are spending big money to put on the airwaves.
And take a look at the Rundown’s coverage of some of the more interesting ads of the cycle, including where one Democratic candidate’s family member cut an ad for the Republican opponent; a parody ad that takes a dig at California Republican Rep. Dana Rohrabacher’s warm relationship with Russia; and a controversial ad where an indicted Republican congressman claims his Palestinian-Mexican-American opponent wants to “infiltrate” America.
Google likes to have fun with its "Doodle," the daily image that adorns the search engine homepage. On Tuesday, the company kept it simple with "Go Vote" in its usual multi-colored font.
The page also offered visitors a link to find their voting location.
Other transportation-focused tech companies were offering ways for voters to get to the polls, with Uber and Lyft giving discounts.
Google also offered a look into search interest around the midterms through its Trends page.
A handy guide to how NBC News calls races and understanding election night calls.
This historic midterm cycle has prompted historic spending on the airwaves, almost $3 billion in television and radio ads.
Click through for analysis from NBC's Mark Murray about the top spenders and the races that have drawn the most money.
