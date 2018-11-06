Georgia votes after accusations of hacking, voter suppression roil tight governor race

As voters head to the polls on Tuesday in Georgia, Democrat Stacey Abrams is locked in a tight race for governor against Republican Brian Kemp, who oversees elections as secretary of state.

The race, however, has been upended in the final stretch by claims of voter suppression, abuse of power and hacking.

I reported on the first lawsuit filed by civil rights groups in October after the Associated Press investigation found that Kemp's office had places 53,000 voter registration applicants in limbo, 70 percent of whom were African-American. Kemp denied the charge, but Abrams swiftly called it voter suppression. Earlier this month, a federal judge sided with the civil rights groups and ordered Kemp to allow more than 3,000 people whose voter registrations were put on hold over proof-of-citizenship issues access to a ballot.

Also, Kemp announced Sunday that he was investigating Georgia's Democratic Party over an attempted hack of the voter registration system. Kemp did not provide evidence to back up his claims. Abrams responded by calling his investigation a "witch hunt"