Georgia's GOP governor admits he just learned asymptomatic people can spread coronavirus

Democratic Party delays July convention until August over coronavirus concerns The Democratic National Committee is postponing its summer convention in Milwaukee over concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. The four-day convention, set to take place in Milwaukee beginning July 13, will take place the week of August 17. "In our current climate of uncertainty, we believe the smartest approach is to take additional time to monitor how this situation unfolds so we can best position our party for a safe and successful convention," Joe Solmonese, CEO of the Democratic National Convention Committee, said in a statement. "During this critical time, when the scope and scale of the pandemic and its impact remain unknown, we will continue to monitor the situation and follow the advice of health care professionals and emergency responders." Read more here. Share this -







New York has 85,000 volunteers to fight pandemic as deaths in state pass 2,000 Gov. Cuomo says all New York counties now have confirmed coronavirus cases April 2, 2020 02:16 New York has 85,000 volunteers who will be sent to hospitals to help fight the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday at a press conference. "New Yorkers will return the favor," the governor promised in announcing the volunteer army days after he publicly pleaded for people from around the country to help his state. Cuomo also announced new figures showing the scale of the state's challenge in fighting the spread of the deadly virus. The death toll has passed 2,000 to 2,373, with the total number of cases now 92,381.

The state will run out of ventilators in six days given projected, continued demand.

New York City has 51,809 cases, up by 4,370. In a break from the typical press conference format, the governor's brother, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, who has tested positive for coronavirus, joined remotely. "I’m so proud of him for showing New York what this vicious virus looks like and for demystifying it," Andrew Cuomo said on Twitter of his younger brother. I asked Chris to join us this morning.



Christopher is fighting hard.



I’m so proud of him for showing New York what this vicious virus looks like and for demystifying it.



Love you, little brother. #NewYorkTough pic.twitter.com/NjSWEbBnU9 — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) April 2, 2020 Share this -







Photo: Messages for NHS in Britain A child at Westlands Primary School paints a poster in support of the National Health Service in Newcastle-under-Lyme, England, on Thursday. Carl Recine / Reuters Share this -







NYC emergency medical services to stop taking unresponsive cardiac patients to hospitals Cardiac arrest patients are no longer to be transported to hospitals if they do not have a pulse, according to a new order issued by the governing body of New York City's emergency medical services, Regional Emergency Medical Services Council of New York. Typically, if someone has had cardiac arrest - such as a heart attack or severe trauma - EMS units will try and take that person to the hospital, even if there's no blood flow, while working to bring their pulse back en route. Emergency officials told NBC News that the reasoning behind the order is it will alleviate extra bodies from going to hospitals that really have no hope of being saved. It will also decrease the amount of time emergency medical technicians are out on a call where there is no hope for saving someone. The body will be taken care of with respect, officials said. Share this -







Putin extends stay-at-home guidance until the end of April In an address to the nation Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that a current nationwide work from home guidance has been extended until the end of April, warning that the worst of the coronavirus epidemic has yet to come. Putin announced the guidance last Wednesday, describing it as a week-long non-working holiday in which he urged Russians to stay at home. Later, lower-level officials clarified it was a work-from-home order. The week at home, which saw most everything save for grocery stores and pharmacies closed nationwide, bought Russia valuable time, Putin said, “but we still need to be aware that the threat — the peak of this epidemic — is not yet over.” “That is why I have taken the decision to extend the non-working period until the end of the month, April 30,” Putin said. “This will be paid leave.” Putin, however, left the specifics up to regional leadership, claiming that Russia is too large for a blanket policy. He also pointed out that some regions have larger outbreaks, requiring harsher measures. Share this -







Texas city says it may fine, jail residents who do not cover their face A new emergency law in Laredo, Texas, that went into effect Tuesday morning imposes a criminal penalty on residents who do not shelter in place or wear a face covering of some kind as a way to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. Police will be enforcing this new law with a fine up to $1,000 or jail time of up to 180 days, according to an announcement from city officials. Laredo has said there are some exceptions to when face coverings are no longer required, such as “engaging in a permissible outside physical activity" and riding in a personal vehicle, among other instances. Share this -







Michigan closes its school buildings for the rest of the academic year Michigan's governor has ordered schools closed for the remainder of the school year, with remote lessons to continue. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed the order Thursday "for the sake of our students, their families, and the more than 100,000 teachers and staff in our state," she said in a statement. All of the state's K-12 schools will be closed, unless restrictions are lifted, although school employees will be able to use the buildings for giving remote instruction while practicing social distancing. “My number one priority right now is protecting Michigan families from the spread of COVID-19," Whitmer said in the statement. “As a parent, I understand the challenge closing schools creates for parents and guardians across the state, which is why we are setting guidelines for schools to continue remote learning and ensuring parents have resources to continue their children’s education from the safety of their homes." Share this -







Health care workers running short of drugs for COVID-19 patients turn to Twitter Health care workers who say they are running low on the drugs they need to keep coronavirus patients sedated while they are on ventilators are sharing their stories on Twitter. Using the hashtag #WeNeedMeds, doctors and nurses say they are running out of fentanyl, versed, propofol and paralytic drugs, which are used to sedate COVID-19 patients so they can be intubated to help them breathe. A combination or cocktail of the drugs is often used to induce a deep sleep and manage pain. Share this -





