Georgia's shelter-in-place order expires tonight Georgia's shelter-in-place order will expire at 11:59 pm ET on Thursday night for most of the state and not be extended, Gov. Brian Kemp announced. The governor said Thursday that though he was lifting the mandatory lockdown measures, he urged residents to voluntarily remain home and said any opened businesses should maintain social distancing guidelines. Kemp signed a new order that required "medically fragile and elderly Georgians" to remain sheltered in place until June 12. "The health and well-being of Georgians are my top priorities, and my decisions are based on data and advice from health officials," Kemp said Thursday. "I will do what is necessary to protect the lives — and livelihoods — of our people." Although many states have chosen to loosen restrictions in an effort to reopen the economy, high-ranking health officials have warned that it may be too soon. Dr. Anthony Fauci told NBC's "Today" on Thursday that states must have the capability of identifying, isolating and contact tracing people who test positive or they risk a rebound in cases. Today we are taking another measured step to protect the lives - and livelihoods - of all Georgians. We will continue to work around the clock to follow the data, heed the advice of public health officials, and keep Georgia families safe. pic.twitter.com/kPFjAfDApW — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) April 30, 2020 Share this -







Photo: "No mask? Fuhgeddaboutit" Ted Shaffrey / AP A sign over Interstate 87 in the New York City borough of the Bronx on Wednesday tells motorists to wear masks when venturing outside. Share this -







California governor shuts down Orange County beaches after 'disturbing' photos of crowds Large crowds gather near the Newport Beach Pier in Newport Beach on April 25, 2020. Mindy Schauer / MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday ordered beaches south of Los Angeles closed after "disturbing" pictures emerged of thousands flocking to Orange County's coast — and not social distancing. "The images we saw on a few of our beaches were disturbing," Newsom said of the crowds on the sands of Newport Beach this past weekend. "Today we want to make some clarifications. We're going to do a hard close (in Orange County)." The governor said Southern Californians still have plenty of outdoor options: "Let's be guided by common sense and these public health officials." Share this -







Cadets will be tested for coronavirus when they return to West Point for graduation Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy pushed back Thursday afternoon on the idea that President Donald Trump drove the decision to bring cadets back to West Point for a graduation ceremony in June, saying Army leadership presented the plan to return to Pentagon leadership and the White House over a month ago. Speaking during a Pentagon briefing, McCarthy and Army Chief of Staff Gen. James McConville explained the cadets have to come back to clean out their dorm rooms and go through medical screening so they can become second lieutenants in the Army. They said they have been planning to bring them back all along and were just working through procedures and timing. West Point's Superintendent, Lt. Gen. Darryl Williams, said the Army has set up a staging base near the academy where all cadets will be screened and tested for COVID-19. Those who pass will move to West Point and be split into five corps, and all corps will live and eat separate from each other for two weeks to ensure no one is sick. A defense official said a cadet who is exposed to COVID-19 or tests positive will not be required to return and can come back later this summer. Share this -







Fact check: Trump says the U.S. ready to contain COVID-19 with contact tracing. Experts disagree. President Donald Trump and members of his administration, who are eager to have parts of the economy restarted, have insisted that a robust contact tracing program to contain future outbreaks of the coronavirus is in place. “We’ve gotten good at tracing,” Trump claimed during a press briefing on April 23. Contact tracing, the time consuming process of tracking down the associates of people who test positive for viral contagions, is seen as key to a safe reopening. But a number of public health experts have said Trump paints an overly rosy picture, pointing to issues like funding and the challenge of executing tracing programs on a mass scale to explain why the U.S. is still likely unprepared to aggressively contain the next wave of COVID-19. “We don’t have the scale that we need — we don’t have even close to the scale we need,” Crystal Watson, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security and an assistant professor at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, told NBC News. Read more here. Share this -







About face: Pence wears mask during visit to Indiana plant following criticism Days after he was criticized for not wearing a mask during a tour of a hospital's coronavirus testing facility, Vice President Mike Pence sported a face covering on Thursday while touring a General Motors plant making ventilators in Indiana. Like the prestigious Mayo Clinic in Minnesota, the G.M. plant in Kokomo has protocols in place requiring workers to wear "medical grade protective masks." Pence, who's the head of the White House coronavirus task force, thanked workers at the plant for their "critical help" in fighting the virus. He said the re-purposed plant has already made over 600 ventilators. "I just wanted to thank you," the former Indiana governor said. "It's an honor to be among the heroes in the Hoosier State." He later took off the mask during a round table discussion at the plant, where participants, including Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, appeared to be sitting several feet apart. None of the attendees at the panel, including administration officials and GM executives, wore a mask. Read more here. Share this -







Texas zoo launches drive-thru experience A Texas zoo is giving families an opportunity to see animals while also practicing social distancing. Beginning May 1st, visitors to the San Antonio Zoo will be able to enjoy the sights and sounds, all from the comfort and safety of their vehicles. The drive-thru zoo experience is expected to last between 30 minutes and an hour and includes an audio tour, which is posted on the zoo’s website. "This is a very unique and safe way for families to see the zoo while we are closed from the comfort of their own car," said Tim Morrow, President & CEO San Antonio Zoo, according to NBC affiliate WOAI. The zoo has been closed since March 14 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Proceeds from the drive-thru experience will help the zoo to continue to care for the animals until it is safe to reopen, according to Murrow. This weekend @SanAntonioZoo will launch Drive-Thru Zoo, a one-of-a-kind experience where families can get the chance to see the zoo while we are closed from the comfort, safety, and security of their own vehicle. #DriveThruZoo #SAZoo https://t.co/1VelXlKssw pic.twitter.com/HNwneUm85w — San Antonio Zoological Society 🦏 (@SanAntonioZoo) April 29, 2020 Share this -







Georgia voters request record 1 million absentee ballots amid pandemic Georgia voters are requesting a record numbers of absentee ballots for the state's June 9 primary election amid the coronavirus pandemic. More than a million of the state's residents have requested a mailed ballot so far, an enormous leap from the little more than 37,000 absentee ballots cast in the primary in 2016, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced Thursday. Despite President Donald Trump's public criticism of voting by mail, Raffensperger is one of a number of Republican state election chiefs who haves embraced that process to conduct votes without violating the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's social-distancing guidelines, at least for the primary election. Unlike most state officials, however, Raffensperger has also created an Absentee Ballot Fraud Task Force, although studies that found voter fraud is rare. Share this -







Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin tests positive for the virus Russia's Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin informed President Vladimir Putin that he had tested positive for coronavirus during a video conference on Thursday evening, according to a Kremlin transcript of their conversation. "It has just became known that the tests I took for coronavirus have given a positive result," Mishutin said, adding that he "must observe self-isolation as the doctors order." He said that planned to stay in contact with his colleagues by phone and videocall. Putin then wished Mishustin a speedy recovery. Share this -





