Germany imposes border controls over coronavirus Germany has reintroduced border controls with France, Austria, Switzerland, Luxembourg and Denmark Monday, only allowing goods and cross-border commuters through, to curb the spread of coronavirus. The country is facing an aggressive progression of the illness, Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said Sunday, adding that the virus was progressing "rapidly and aggressively" and that "we must assume that the peak of this development has not yet been reached." Germany has confirmed more than 4,800 cases and 12 deaths.







Australian casinos turn off half of poker machines in "social distancing" measure Australia's two biggest casino companies said they would shut off half their poker machines to force gamblers to engage in "social distancing" and slow the spread of the coronavirus as concerns about their future revenue sent shares tumbling. The measures show the pressure on the tourism sector to keep operating amid a widespread shutdown of entertainment and sporting events as authorities limit public gatherings to curtail the spread of the illness. Melbourne-based Crown Resorts and Sydney rival Star Entertainment Group said they would keep gamblers apart by switching off every second electronic machine, and restrict the number of players at gambling tables. Crown said its "social distancing policy" was approved by the chief health officer of Victoria state, while Star said its measures were in line with Federal Government policy.







Pope Francis walks through empty Rome, prays for pandemic to end Pope Francis walks in a deserted Rome to pray at two shrines for the end of the coronavirus pandemic on Sunday. Vatican Media / Reuters Pope Francis left the Vatican to walk over to the Basilica of Saint Mary Major in Rome on Sunday through empty streets as Italy remained under strict quarantine to ward off a growing coronavirus outbreak. The Holy See said the Pope prayed for the Virgin Mary, then walked along one of Rome's main streets to the Church of San Marcello al Corso, near the Spanish Steps, where he prayed for the pandemic to end. The church contains a crucifix which was carried around Rome during a procession to invoke the end of the great plague in 1522, the Holy See said. A Vatican picture showed the pope and a small security detail walking on an empty Via del Corso, which is usually packed with shoppers and people taking strolls on Sunday. All Papal Easter services in April will be held without the faithful attending due to coronavirus.







National Security Council says 'no national lockdown' Text message rumors of a national #quarantine are FAKE. There is no national lockdown. @CDCgov has and will continue to post the latest guidance on #COVID19. #coronavirus — NSC (@WHNSC) March 16, 2020







Peace Corps suspends global operations Read @PeaceCorpsDir Jody Olsen's statement regarding COVID-19 and steps we're taking to ensure the safety and security of all Peace Corps Volunteers overseas.https://t.co/OoYOggThbc — Peace Corps (@PeaceCorps) March 16, 2020







L.A. mayor on restaurants, bars and gyms I'm taking executive action to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in @LACity by closing bars, nightclubs, restaurants (except takeout/delivery), entertainment venues and gyms until March 31 unless extended. Grocery stores will remain open. Watch live: https://t.co/iDFp1C4Zpz pic.twitter.com/IlTcanN2tA — Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) March 16, 2020







Washington governor orders restaurants takeout, delivery only Washington State Gov. Jay Inslee said Sunday that he will temporarily limit restaurants to take-out and delivery services and close entertainment venues and recreational facilities across the state. We’re in this together, Washington. How each of us responds matters.



And I know we’re up for the challenge.



My full statement: https://t.co/KO6taPv83D

6/6 pic.twitter.com/lBwjHDGc1m — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) March 16, 2020 The emergency proclamation, which aims to stem the spread of coronavirus, will go into effect Monday, he said. Inslee also prohibited gatherings with more than 50 people unless they’ve met social distancing and public health guidelines. “These are very difficult decisions, but hours count here and very strong measures are necessary to slow the spread of the disease,” Inslee said. “I know there will be significant economic impacts to all our communities and we are looking at steps to help address those challenges.” Share this -





