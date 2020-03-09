Germany tops 1,000 cases Germany has recorded more than 1,000 cases of the novel coronavirus, becoming the third country in Europe to reach the mark after Italy and France. German health officials reported 210 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, raising the total to 1,112, up from 902 reported on Sunday. The largest number of cases, 484, were in the western region of North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany's most populous state. Share this -







Japan’s professional baseball season postponed by outbreak Japan’s professional baseball league decided to postpone the season opening due to the coronavirus outbreak. The league's commissioner, Atsushi Saito, announced that the season opening matches slated for March 20 will be postponed during a meeting with Japan's twelve professional baseball teams Monday. “While continuing to seek advice from experts, we will aim to start the season some time during April," Saito said. Japan has so far recorded 488 cases of the virus and 15 deaths. Share this -







Milan turns into a ghost town amid coronavirus lockdown Empty streets around the Via Corsico in Milan, Italy on Sunday as the city went into lockdown Sunday. Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images Share this -







Saudi Arabia locks down province as coronavirus cases rise Saudi Arabia has imposed a temporary lockdown on the eastern Qatif province, an oil-producing region and home to a large Shiite Muslim population, to prevent the spread of coronavirus after 11 people there were infected. Four new cases, including an American arrival who visited Italy and the Philippines, took the tally to 15 on Monday, as the kingdom suspended travel with nine nations, from neighboring United Arab Emirates to Bahrain, Kuwait and Egypt. The Saudi interior ministry said in a statement Sunday that no one would be allowed to enter or exit Qatif and that work at all public and private sectors in the province had been suspended with the exception of institutions providing necessary services. Share this -







London's FTSE 100 plunges to three-year low amid coronavirus, oil price war fears A Kuwaiti trader checks stock prices at Boursa Kuwait in Kuwait City, on Sunday. Yasser -Al-Zayyat / AFP - Getty Images Stock tumbled early Monday morning as markets in Europe and Asia tanked after a shocking all-out oil price war added to anxiety around the economic fallout from the spreading coronavirus. London's FTSE 100 plunged to a three-year low, down eight percent, after a sharp drop in oil stocks, as a move by Saudi Arabia to raise crude output sent prices of the commodity crashing. That came as investors were still alarmed about the financial impact of the coronavirus outbreak. Read full story here. Share this -







South Korea introduces three-layered airport fever check Health officials in South Korea were on Monday rolling out a three-step process to check the temperature of people departing from the country's largest airport in response to widening entry restrictions on South Korean citizens by other countries. The procedure, which South Korean officials are calling “a water-tight containment system," came into effect at the Incheon International Airport. The first step involves checking the temperature of passengers when they get to the airport with thermal cameras. Then, once they move into a departure area, more thermal camera checks will be conducted before passengers can proceed to the security check. Finally, a non-contact thermometer will be used to measure their temperatures at the boarding gate. Dozens of countries have limited arrivals of people from South Korea as it struggles to contain the coronavirus outbreak. It reported 344 new cases of COVID-19, the disease that the coronavirus causes, Monday, increasing the total to 7478 confirmed cases. Fifty people have died from the virus so far. A worker prepares to spray disinfectant on an airplane as at Incheon International Airport in South Korea on March 4. AFP - Getty Images Share this -







Shanghai Disneyland resumes some resort operations Shanghai Disneyland in 2018. Some resort operations will resume Monday, officials said. Aly Song / Reuters SHANGHAI — Walt Disney Co.'s Shanghai Disneyland said on Monday it will resume a limited number of resort operations as the first step of a phased reopening, although the main theme park will remain shut amid worries about the coronavirus outbreak. Some shopping, dining, and recreational activities will reopen in Disneytown, Wishing Star Park and Shanghai Disneyland Hotel with limited capacity and reduced hours of operation. All guests will be required to have their temperature taken on arrival and to wear a mask for the duration of their visit. "Guests will also be reminded to maintain respectful social distances at all times while in stores, queues and restaurants," Shanghai Disneyland said in a statement on its website. Shanghai Disneyland was closed on Jan. 25 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Hong Kong Disneyland and Tokyo Disneyland were shut in subsequent days. Share this -







North Korea flies out foreign diplomats SEOUL, South Korea — A special North Korean flight carrying presumably dozens of diplomats and other foreigners arrived in Russia's Far East on Monday as the country tightens its lockdown intended to fend off the coronavirus. North Korea has not publicly confirmed a single case of the COVID-19 illness, but its state media have reported thousands of people have been quarantined as part of strict prevention measures. Seemingly dozens of passengers, most of them masked and some accompanied by children, lined up at Pyongyang International Airport. North Korean health workers wearing white protective suits scanned them for fevers. It wasn’t immediately clear how many were flown out to Vladivostok. The North lifted a monthlong quarantine on foreign diplomats based in Pyongyang on March 2, allowing them to leave the country if needed. Share this -





